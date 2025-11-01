Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers in the Southland

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins of Mater Dei scrambles for yardage against St. John Bosco on Friday night.
Quarterback Ryan Hopkins of Mater Dei passed for five touchdowns on Friday night in an upset of No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 10.

RUSHING

• Vaughn Reinert, Torrance: Rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns in win over North Torrance to complete 10-0 regular season.

• Kelton Strickland, Leuzinger: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over Lawndale.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Diego and had 10 tackles for a 10-0 regular season.

Advertisement

• Isaac Talamantes, La Palma Kennedy: Rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sunny Hills.

• Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian: Rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.

• Elijah Wilson, St. Francis: Rushed for 194 yards one one touchdown in 36 carries plus caught a touchdown pass and threw for a touchdown in win over Cathedral.

• J’Anthony Cobb, Salesian: Rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Salle.

• Demanie Bell, Westlake: Rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

PASSING

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 569 yards and five touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns plus ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Pedro.

• Julian Medina, Norco: Passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.

• Timmy Herr, San Juan Hills: Passed for 295 yards and six touchdowns in win over Tesoro.

• Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei: Passed for 295 yards and five touchdowns in win over St. John Bosco.

• Wyatt Brown, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 143 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 165 yards in win over Chaminade.

• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in win over previously unbeaten Laguna Beach.

• Ford Green, Westlake: Passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns vs. Calabasas.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 448 yards and three touchdowns in win over Venice.

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns in loss to St. Francis.

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 367 yards and one touchdown and ran for one touchdown in win over St. Genevieve.

Advertisement

• Michael Gonzalez, South Gate: Passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in win over South East.

• Trace Johnson, Santa Margarita: Completed 18 of 22 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in win over JSerra.

RECEIVING

• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Caught 10 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Luke Frith, San Juan Hills: Made eight receptions for 151 yards and five touchdowns in win over Tesoro.

• Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei: Caught five passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of St. John Bosco.

• Noah Bozeman, Muir: Caught six passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in win over Pasadnea.

• Craig Walker, Carson: Caught three touchdowns in win over San Pedro.

DEFENSE

• Boogie Williams, Corona Centennial: Made three interceptions in win over Chaparral.

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Had his eighth interception of the season in win over Chaparral.

• CJ Lavender Jr., Mater Dei: Had a fumble recovery and two interceptions in defeat of St. John Bosco.

• Madden Riordan, Loyola: Had two interceptions in win over Loyola.

• Matt Long, Saugus: Had a game-clinching interception, scored three touchdowns in three carries and had a two-point conversion in win over Golden Valley.

• Anthony Randle, Orange: Had three sacks in victory over Laguna Beach.

• Alberto Chavez, Schurr: Returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in win over Bell Gardens.

• Myles Smith, Inglewood: Recorded three sacks in win over Culver City.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Christian Butler, Oaks Christian: Returned a kickoff 95 yards for touchdown in win over Simi Valley.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement