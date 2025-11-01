High school football top performers in the Southland

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins of Mater Dei passed for five touchdowns on Friday night in an upset of No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 10.

RUSHING

• Vaughn Reinert, Torrance: Rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns in win over North Torrance to complete 10-0 regular season.

• Kelton Strickland, Leuzinger: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over Lawndale.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Diego and had 10 tackles for a 10-0 regular season.

• Isaac Talamantes, La Palma Kennedy: Rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sunny Hills.

• Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian: Rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.

• Elijah Wilson, St. Francis: Rushed for 194 yards one one touchdown in 36 carries plus caught a touchdown pass and threw for a touchdown in win over Cathedral.

• J’Anthony Cobb, Salesian: Rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Salle.

• Demanie Bell, Westlake: Rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

PASSING

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 569 yards and five touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns plus ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Pedro.

• Julian Medina, Norco: Passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.

• Timmy Herr, San Juan Hills: Passed for 295 yards and six touchdowns in win over Tesoro.

• Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei: Passed for 295 yards and five touchdowns in win over St. John Bosco.

• Wyatt Brown, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 143 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 165 yards in win over Chaminade.

• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in win over previously unbeaten Laguna Beach.

• Ford Green, Westlake: Passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns vs. Calabasas.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 448 yards and three touchdowns in win over Venice.

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns in loss to St. Francis.

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 367 yards and one touchdown and ran for one touchdown in win over St. Genevieve.

• Michael Gonzalez, South Gate: Passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in win over South East.

• Trace Johnson, Santa Margarita: Completed 18 of 22 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in win over JSerra.

RECEIVING

• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Caught 10 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Luke Frith, San Juan Hills: Made eight receptions for 151 yards and five touchdowns in win over Tesoro.

• Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei: Caught five passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of St. John Bosco.

• Noah Bozeman, Muir: Caught six passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in win over Pasadnea.

• Craig Walker, Carson: Caught three touchdowns in win over San Pedro.

DEFENSE

• Boogie Williams, Corona Centennial: Made three interceptions in win over Chaparral.

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Had his eighth interception of the season in win over Chaparral.

• CJ Lavender Jr., Mater Dei: Had a fumble recovery and two interceptions in defeat of St. John Bosco.

• Madden Riordan, Loyola: Had two interceptions in win over Loyola.

• Matt Long, Saugus: Had a game-clinching interception, scored three touchdowns in three carries and had a two-point conversion in win over Golden Valley.

• Anthony Randle, Orange: Had three sacks in victory over Laguna Beach.

• Alberto Chavez, Schurr: Returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in win over Bell Gardens.

• Myles Smith, Inglewood: Recorded three sacks in win over Culver City.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Christian Butler, Oaks Christian: Returned a kickoff 95 yards for touchdown in win over Simi Valley.