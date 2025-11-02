The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland at the end of the regular season:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. SIERRA CANYON (10-0) def. Loyola, 52-3; D1 vs. Santa Margarita, Nov. 14; 2
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) lost to Mater Dei, 36-31; D1 vs. Orange Lutheran, Nov. 14; 1
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1) def. Chaparral, 60-29; D1 vs. Servite, Nov. 14; 3
4. MATER DEI (7-2) def. St. John Bosco, 36-31; D1 vs. Mission Viejo at Santa Ana Staidum, Nov. 14; 6
5. MISSION VIEJO (9-1) def. Los Alamitos, 76-49; D1 vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium Stadium, Nov. 14; 4
6 SANTA MARGARITA (7-3) def. JSerra, 41-14; D1 at Sierra Canyon, Nov. 14; 5
7. SERVITE (6-4) def. Orange Lutheran, 30-28; D1 at Corona Centennial, Nov. 14; 8
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-8*) lost to Servite, 30-28; D1 at St. John Bosco, Nov. 14; 9
9. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 76-49; D2 vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 7
10. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-0) def. Bishop Diego, 46-33; D3 vs. Oak Hills, Friday; 11
11. LEUZINGER (8-1) def. Lawndale, 45-10; D2, at Crean Lutheran, Friday; 12
12. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-13; D2 vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; 14
13. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-9^) def. Tesoro, 41-7; D2 vs. Downey, Friday; 15
14. BEAUMONT (7-2) def. Redlands East Valley, 43-6; D2 at San Clemente, Friday; 16
15. DOWNEY (9-1) def. Dominguez, 34-0; D2 at San Juan Hills, Friday; 17
16. CREAN LUTHERAN (10-0) def. Laguna Hills, 50-7; D2, vs. Leuzinger, Fridays; 18
17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-3) def. Chino Hills, 31-24; D2 vs. Tustin, Friday; 19
18. VISTA MURRIETA (7-3) lost to Norco, 17-7; D2, vs. Damien, Friday; 13
19. VALENCIA (9-1) def Castaic, 63-0; D3 vs. Palos Verdes, Friday 21
20. DAMIEN (8-2) def. Ayala, 35-13; D2 at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 22
21. AQUINAS (9-1) def. Village Christian, 42-12; D3 at Dana Hills, Friday; 23
22. YORBA LINDA (9-1); def. Corona del Mar, 35-28; D2 at Los Alamitos, Friday; NR
23. CORONA DEL MAR (9-1) lost to Yorba Linda, 35-28; D2 at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 10
24. CHINO HILLS (7-3) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 31-24; D3 vs. Mira Costa, Friday; 20
25. PALOS VERDES (7-3) def. Mira Costa, 18-15; D3 at Valencia, Friday; NR
*-two forfeits / ^-nine forfeits