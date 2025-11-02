Prep talk: Dwayne Finley keeps contributing as a high school official

Referee Dwayne Finley (right) is a Van Nuys High grad who became one of the top high school officials in a variety of sports.

When Dwayne Finley graduated from Van Nuys High in 1984, he had ideas of becoming a high school sports official.

For 35 years, he has been working as a football, basketball and baseball official for both the City Section and Southern Section.

He became such a good umpire that he has worked college baseball for 30 years.

Finley has always been known for keeping his cool and keeping games under control.

Coaches appreciate his ability to speak with them to clarify questions. And he’s nowhere near ready to retire.

