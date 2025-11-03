Prep talk: Journee Tonga’s sacrifices to put Leuzinger in Division 2 playoffs

Senior running back Journee Tonga of Leuzinger rushed for 2,267 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.

Sometimes you have to sacrifice having great statistics to lead your team to victory. That’s what 5-foot-8 running back Journee Tonga has done for Leuzinger this season.

A year ago, he rushed for 2,267 yards and 29 touchdowns. This season, to help Leuzinger win the Bay League championship, go 9-1 and earn a Division 2 playoff matchup against unbeaten Crean Lutheran on Friday, Tonga has been doing everything, from playing quarterback to slot.

“He’s been our Swiss Army Knife,” coach Jason Miller said.

A hand injury to starting quarterback Russell Sekona forced Tonga into a wildcat formation to fill in. Sekona will find out this week if he can return.

If that happens, Tonga will be providing help with his running and catching skills.

