Santa Margarita wins Southern Section Division 1 girls’ golf championship

Emily Song shot 73 on Monday to help Santa Margarita win the Southern Section Division 1 girls’ golf title.

Santa Margarita’s powerful girls’ golf program delivered another Southern Section Division 1 team championship on Monday, shooting 352 to beat second-place Orange Lutheran (365) at Los Serranos Golf Club.

Donina Zhou and Angelino Tao each shot 69 for the Eagles. Juliet Oh of Diamond Bar and Eliana Saga of Valencia each shot 67 to lead individual golfers.

Portola took the Division 2 title, edging San Marino 419 to 421. Alexis Lee of Los Osos had the best individual score by five strokes with a 70.

HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to our Girls Golf Team for wining the CIF D4 Championship!



Congrats to Coach Ed and the rest of the girls for bringing one HOME!



LETS GO LANCERS!! pic.twitter.com/NFG4aGkNHl — La Salle Athletics (@LaSalleLancers) November 4, 2025

JSerra won the Division 3 title. Kate Kim of Cerritos shot a 67 at River Ridge Golf Course.

La Salle won the Division 4 championship, holding off Fullerton. Sophomore Sarah Tutundjian shot 82 for La Salle. Karsyn Smith, a sophomore from Quartz Hill, had the low score of 73 at Green River Golf Club.