Advertisement
High School Sports

Santa Margarita wins Southern Section Division 1 girls’ golf championship

Emily Song shot 73 on Monday to help Santa Margarita win the Southern Section Division 1 girls' golf title.
(Greg Townsend)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Santa Margarita’s powerful girls’ golf program delivered another Southern Section Division 1 team championship on Monday, shooting 352 to beat second-place Orange Lutheran (365) at Los Serranos Golf Club.

Donina Zhou and Angelino Tao each shot 69 for the Eagles. Juliet Oh of Diamond Bar and Eliana Saga of Valencia each shot 67 to lead individual golfers.

Portola took the Division 2 title, edging San Marino 419 to 421. Alexis Lee of Los Osos had the best individual score by five strokes with a 70.

JSerra won the Division 3 title. Kate Kim of Cerritos shot a 67 at River Ridge Golf Course.

Advertisement

La Salle won the Division 4 championship, holding off Fullerton. Sophomore Sarah Tutundjian shot 82 for La Salle. Karsyn Smith, a sophomore from Quartz Hill, had the low score of 73 at Green River Golf Club.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement