High school boys’ water polo: City Section results and schedule

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Cleveland 11, #4 Birmingham 1

#2 Eagle Rock 9, #3 Granada Hills 6

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 Maywood Academy vs. #1 Granada Hills at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

#9 Granada Hills Kennedy at #8 LACES

#12 Panorama at #5 LA Roosevelt

#13 Santee at #4 Venice

#3 Palisades at #14 RFK Community

#10 Banning at #7 Van Nuys

#15 LA University at #2 Birmingham

Note: Div. I quarterfinals Nov. 7 at higher seeds; Div. I semifinals Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Div. I and Open finals Nov. 12 at 5 and 7 p.m. at Valley College.