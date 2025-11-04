High school boys’ water polo: City Section results and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Cleveland 11, #4 Birmingham 1
#2 Eagle Rock 9, #3 Granada Hills 6
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
DIVISION I
#16 Maywood Academy vs. #1 Granada Hills at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
#9 Granada Hills Kennedy at #8 LACES
#12 Panorama at #5 LA Roosevelt
#13 Santee at #4 Venice
#3 Palisades at #14 RFK Community
#10 Banning at #7 Van Nuys
#15 LA University at #2 Birmingham
Note: Div. I quarterfinals Nov. 7 at higher seeds; Div. I semifinals Nov. 10 at higher seeds; Div. I and Open finals Nov. 12 at 5 and 7 p.m. at Valley College.