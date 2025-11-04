Live Coverage
High School Sports

Dean Herrington is out as football coach at St. Francis

Dean Herrington, left, with his brothers Mike and Rick.
Dean Herrington (left) is no longer football coach at St. Francis. He’s in this photo with brothers, Mike and Rick.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Dean Herrington said he has been let go as football coach at St. Francis after five seasons during which his teams won three league championships and made two Southern Section finals.

The team went 2-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs in a season in which there were numerous injuries at the quarterback position. St. Francis ended the regular season with a stunning 28-21 win over Cathedral.

Herrington also enjoyed success as head coach at Bishop Alemany and Paraclete. He said Wednesday night, “It was shocking but maybe a good parting of ways.” The school told him there were concerns about culture and morale issues.

Herrington should be quick to pick up offers from other high schools and junior colleges. He has been known for developing top quarterbacks.

He took over at St. Francis for his good friend and former Hart player, the late Jim Bonds.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

