Prep talk: As Dodgers played in World Series, Corona Centennial players watched on videoboard

Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan had the World Series games on the video board during practices.

Jaden Walk-Green, the starting center fielder for Corona Centennial’s baseball team and also the starting strong safety for the football team, was probably the most excited Huskies player last week when coach Matt Logan allowed World Series games to be shown on the school’s videoboard during football practices.

“He’s lucky he has a head coach who’s a Dodger fan,” Logan said.

The team also played the National League Championship Series on the videoboard because the father of Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang works as a science teacher at Centennial. Logan’s three daughters went to the same elementary school as Turang and his late wife was a teacher there.

Centennial (9-1) gets this week off before beginning the Southern Section Division 1 football playoffs on Nov. 14 hosting Servite.

