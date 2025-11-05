This week’s top high school football games

Journee Tonga of Leuzinger takes off on a run against Palos Verdes. He had three touchdowns rushing and one passing.

A look at two of this week’s top high school football playoff games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Leuzinger (8-1) at Crean Lutheran (10-0), 7 p.m.

Leuzinger, the Bay League champions, has a top offensive line and an aggressive, hard-hitting defense that will try to contain Crean Lutheran’s athletic quarterback, Caden Jones, who has 29 touchdown passes. This Division 2 opener is part of a division loaded with tough first-round matchups. The pick: Leuzinger.

Laguna Beach (9-1) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-5), 7 p.m.

Can Laguna Beach deal with Notre Dame’s huge offensive line? That’s the big question in this Division 3 playoff opener. Versatile quarterback Wyatt Brown has run for 19 touchdowns. If the Knights can throw around their weight, things will look good. Laguna Beach has talented junior quarterback Jack Hurst, who has 41 touchdown passes. The pick: Notre Dame.