Top basketball player Tyran Stokes withdraws from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Tyran Stokes of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High throws down a two-handed dunk against Harvard-Westlake during a game last season in which he had 26 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame confirmed on Wednesday that 6-foot-7 Tyran Stokes, considered the No. 1 high school basketball player from the class of 2026, has withdrawn from school.

Stokes arrived last season from a Northern California prep school and helped the Knights reach the Southern Section Open Division championship game and the Southern California Regional final.

Tyran Stokes has withdrawn from Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/PhvQ4SqfzK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 5, 2025

His departure could produce changes in national TV game plans for Notre Dame. The Knights are still expected to be one of the top teams in Southern California with San Diego State commit Zachary White and top junior NaVorro Bowman.

Stokes leaving Notre Dame makes Sierra Canyon the Mission League preseason favorite.