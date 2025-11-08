Advertisement
High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION 1

Corona del Mar 18, Sage Hill 0

Mater Dei 9, JSerra 9 (Mater Dei wins on games 76-75)

Mira Costa 10, Palos Verdes 8

Portola 15, Fountain Valley 3

Second Round

DIVISION 2

Woodbridge 13, Orange Lutheran 5

Redondo Union 14, San Juan Hills 4

Chadwick 12, Aliso Niguel 6

Calabasas 12, Tesoro 6

Crean Lutheran 10, Peninsula 8

San Marino 11, Marlborough 7

Westlake 11, Crossroads 7

Harvard-Westlake 15, Troy 3

DIVISION 3

Anaheim Canyon 13, Santa Monica 5

Whitney 10, Cate 8

Temple City 14, San Clemente 4

Los Alamitos 10, Eastvale Roosevelt 8

Brentwood 13, West Ranch 5

Campbell Hall 11, Capistrano Valley 7

Flintridge Prep 15, Arcadia 3

Palm Desert 9, Corona Santiago 9 (Palm Desert wins on games 78-70)

DIVISION 4

Sierra Canyon 12, Esperanza 6

Pasadena Poly 10, Placentia Valencia 8

Dana Hills 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Oaks Christian 14, San Dimas 4

Keppel 9, Murrieta Mesa 9 (Keppel wins on games 80-67)

Torrance 11, Simi Valley 4

Agoura 16, Geffen Academy 2

Marymount 14, St. Margaret’s 4

DIVISION 5

Valencia 10, Thacher 8

Milken 9, Riverside North 9 (Milken wins on games)

Burbank 11, Millikan 7

Golden Valley 11, Maranatha 7

Lakewood St. Joseph 11, Chino Hills 7

Santa Barbara 10, Beverly Hills 8

Cerritos 17, Santa Fe 1

Bishop Montgomery 10, Paloma Valley 8

DIVISION 6

Flintridge Sacred Heart 12, Woodcrest Christian 6

Garden Grove 10, Ontario Christian 8

Villa Park 12, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 6

Linfield Christian 13, Vista del Lago 5

Village Christian 11, San Jacinto 7

Hillcrest 9, Downey 9 (Hillcrest wins on games 79-78)

El Modena 10, Montclair 8

Saugus 14, Heritage 4

DIVISION 7

Temescal Canyon 10, Los Amigos 9

Malibu 10, El Rancho 8

Laguna Hills 12, South Hills 6

Ventura 11, Apple Valley 7

La Salle 10, Norwalk 8

Segerstrom 12, Ramona 6

Oakwood 10, Bolsa Grande 8

Arroyo 12, Northview 6

DIVISION 8

Bishop Diego 10, Alhambra 8

Rim of the World 12, Nogales 6

Tahquitz 11, Costa Mesa 7

Whittier 12, Duarte 6

Oxnard 9, St. Bonaventure 9 (Oxnard wins on games 73-68)

Bellflower 13, Arroyo Valley 5

Garden Grove Santiago 12, Canyon Springs 6

Academy of Academic Excellence 12, Hueneme 6

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 10; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 12; Finals (Divisions 1-4) Nov. 14 at University of Redlands; Finals (Divisions 5-8) Nov. 14 at The Claremont Club.

