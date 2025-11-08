High school girls’ volleyball: Division championship results
CITY SECTION FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Southwest College
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Palisades d. #1 Venice, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
DIVISION V
#5 Legacy d. #11 Sotomayor, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
At Birmingham High
DIVISION IV
#7 South East d. #1 Marquez
DIVISION III
#1 Panorama d. #2 Sun Valley Poly, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 29-27
DIVISION II
#2 Mendez vs. #1 East Valley
DIVISION I
#1 LA University d. #3 Granada Hills Kennedy, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
At Ventura High
DIVISION 4
La Canada d. Ventura, 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 15-8
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 1
Sierra Canyon d. Mater Dei, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21
DIVISION 2
Santa Margarita d. West Ranch, 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 15-11
DIVISION 3
Cypress d. Santa Ana Foothill, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15
DIVISION 5
Ontario Christian d. Chadwick, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
At Arrowhead Christian
DIVISION 6
Wiseburn Da Vinci d. Arrowhead Christian, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
At Carpinteria
DIVISION 7
Cate d. West Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15
At Artesia
DIVISION 8
Artesia d. Schurr, 25-9, 25-12, 27-25
At South El Monte
DIVISION 9
South El Monte d. Nogales, 3-2
At Anaheim
DIVISION 10
Moreno Valley d. Anaheim, 3-1