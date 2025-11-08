Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: Division championship results

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Southwest College

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Palisades d. #1 Venice, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

DIVISION V

#5 Legacy d. #11 Sotomayor, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Birmingham High

DIVISION IV

#7 South East d. #1 Marquez

DIVISION III

#1 Panorama d. #2 Sun Valley Poly, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 29-27

DIVISION II

#2 Mendez vs. #1 East Valley

DIVISION I

#1 LA University d. #3 Granada Hills Kennedy, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

At Ventura High

DIVISION 4

La Canada d. Ventura, 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 15-8

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Cerritos College

DIVISION 1

Sierra Canyon d. Mater Dei, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21

DIVISION 2

Santa Margarita d. West Ranch, 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 15-11

DIVISION 3

Cypress d. Santa Ana Foothill, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15

DIVISION 5

Ontario Christian d. Chadwick, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

At Arrowhead Christian

DIVISION 6

Wiseburn Da Vinci d. Arrowhead Christian, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

At Carpinteria

DIVISION 7

Cate d. West Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15

At Artesia

DIVISION 8

Artesia d. Schurr, 25-9, 25-12, 27-25

At South El Monte

DIVISION 9

South El Monte d. Nogales, 3-2

At Anaheim

DIVISION 10

Moreno Valley d. Anaheim, 3-1

