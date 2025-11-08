Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers in the Southland

Laguna Beach High quarterback Jack Hurst sets up in the pocket to make a pass.
Laguna Beach High quarterback Jack Hurst passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during the first week of the playoffs.

RUSHING

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.

• Carlos Herrera, Van Nuys: Rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns in upset of Banning.

• Kori Scott, Long Beach Wilson: Rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in overtime loss to Paraclete.

• Aiden Williams, Vista Murrieta: Rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns in win over Damien.

• Noel Washington, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: The sophomore ran for three touchdowns and 81 yards in win over Laguna Beach.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown, caught five passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in win over Mayfair.

PASSING

• Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach: Passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• Koa Regalado, Colton: Passed for 400 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for one touchdown in win over Ganesha.

• Wyatt Brown, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 229 yards and one touchdown, ran for 61 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Laguna Beach.

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns in win over Western.

• Colin Creason, Los Alamitos: Completed 14 of 16 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in win over Yorba Linda.

• Sam Thomson, Huntington Beach Edison: Passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.

• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Troy.

• Russell Sekona, Leuzinger: Returning from hand injury, he passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in win over Crean Lutheran.

• Joseph Mesa, Paraclete: Passed for 446 yards and seven touchdowns in an overtime win over Long Beach Wilson.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns in win over Oak Hills.

• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns vs. Mayfair.

RECEIVING

• Glenn Carrera III, Cathedral: Made seven catches for 135 yards in defeat of Western.

• Troy Foster, Huntington Beach: Had 14 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown in loss to Edison.

• Anthony Jacobs, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught five passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oak Hills.

• Mason Miller, Leuzinger: Caught seven passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns in defeat of Crean Lutheran.

• Degan Grant, Saugus: Had nine catches for 118 yards and one touchdown in win over Schurr.

DEFENSE

• Jonathan Moreno, Contreras: Had a game-saving interception in the end zone to help Contreras win its first ever City playoff game with win over Sun Valley Poly.

• Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos: Ran for two touchdowns and made interception in the end zone with nine seconds to preserve comeback win over Yorba Linda.

• Ethan Mundt, Troy: Returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown in win over Orange.

• Kentrell Holley, Dorsey: Had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown in win over El Camino Real.

• Damian Huff, Charter Oak: Made interception in overtime to clinch win over Muir.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• DJ Parker, Gardena: Returned punt 50 yards for a touchdown in win over Hamilton.

• Jacob Kreinberg, Loyola: Averaged 58.3 yards on three punts and made 33-yard field goal in win over Newbury Park.

• Crue Bradshaw, Edison: Made 42-yard field goal vs. Huntington Beach.

