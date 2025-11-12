Prep talk: Andrew Hilton of Loyola is the comeback story of the year

Andrew Hilton of Loyola celebrates after making a fumble recovery against Newbury Park, He wasn’t expected back this season after breaking a fibula and tearing ligaments in an ankle before the season.

When Loyola High defensive lineman Andrew Hilton broke his fibula and suffered ligament damage to his ankle during the opening week of football practice last August, things looked bleak.

“He was really down initially,” coach Drew Casani said. “He had put in such a great offseason,”

He underwent surgery and the prognosis was he’d be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, which probably meant missing his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 286-pound tackle with all A’s on his report card decided to do everything he could to return early with physical therapy and staying in shape. He became almost an assistant coach, putting on headphones during games to help teammates. “The kid was so diligent and persistent in his rehab,” Casani said.

Then came the stunning scene two weeks ago — Hilton played in Loyola’s regular-season finale against Sierra Canyon.

“He was so fired up,” Casani said.

Last week in a Southern Section Division 5 playoff game, he played on offense and defense, recovering a fumble and helping the Cubs defeat Newbury Park 17-14.

Next up is a playoff game against Bonita. If Loyola keeps winning, Hilton could get back half of his season.

“He had one of the best offseasons, trimming himself down, getting quicker,” Casani said. “It was such a bummer to lose him.”

His return gives Loyola another big, physical lineman. The Cubs could have as many five games left.

