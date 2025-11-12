This week’s top high school football playoff games

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom preview the Southern Section and City Section football playoffs and talk to Hall of Fame basketball legend Gail Goodrich.

Get ready for some intense, big-time football matchups on Friday when the Southern Section Division 1 and the City Section Open Division playoffs begin.

One of the most intriguing games involves unbeaten Sierra Canyon hosting Santa Margarita. It might be a good game for USC coach Lincoln Riley to make an appearance since there are seven future Trojans participating.

Here’s a look at the matchups:

Southern Section Division 1

No. 8 Orange Lutheran (1-8) at No. 1 St. John Bosco (9-1)

The Braves routed Orange Lutheran 48-0 in Trinity League play. The rematch should be closer because the Lancers have more experience at the quarterback position. St. John Bosco is in a bad mood after losing to Mater Dei, so look for quarterback Koa Malau’ulu to have a big game for the top-seeded Braves. The pick: St. John Bosco.

No. 5 Santa Margarita (7-3) at No. 4 Sierra Canyon (10-0)

These two teams might have the best defenses in Southern California. Scoring will be difficult. Santa Margarita always counts on the versatile Trent Mosley to break off a big play or two, but Sierra Canyon’s speed and talent in the secondary has led to five shutouts this season. Look for Sierra Canyon kicker Carter Sobel to have a big role in a low-scoring game. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Receiver Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita is one of six USC commits in Friday’s Division 1 playoff game against Sierra Canyon. (Craig Weston)

No. 6 Mission Viejo (9-1) vs. No. 3 Mater Dei (7-2) at Santa Ana Stadium

Luke Fahey has had an MVP season at quarterback for the Diablos. The Ohio State commit has passed for 3,108 yards and 25 touchdowns with two interceptions. The Diablos can put up points but injuries on defense and the physicality of Mater Dei are danger signs. The pick: Mater Dei.

Mission Viejo and quarterback Luke Fahey, who has passed for 3,108 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, take on Mater Dei in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game. (Craig Weston)

No. 7 Servite (6-4) at No. 2 Corona Centennial (9-1)

Coach Matt Logan passed the 300-win mark earlier this season. The Huskies have balance on offense and an improved secondary, led by Jaden Walk-Green, who has eight interceptions. Servite has speed and learned plenty from a 42-14 season-opening loss to Centennial. The pick: Centennial.

City Section Open Division

No. 8 King/Drew (8-2) at No. 1 Carson (7-3)

Quarterback Chris Fields III’s running and passing have made him a candidate for City player of the year. Carson is the Marine League champion with lots of speed. King/Drew has not been able to score many points in big games this season. The pick: Carson.

No. 5 Garfield (8-2) vs. No. 4 Palisades (10-0) at Southwest College

It will be the running of Garfield, led by Ceasar Reyes, against the passing of Palisades. If the Bulldogs can control the clock, it will put pressure on Palisades quarterback Jack Thomas, who comes in with 42 touchdown passes. Palisades has won a series of close games in the Western League to stay unbeaten. The pick: Palisades.

No. 6 Crenshaw (8-1) at No. 3 San Pedro (5-5)

Crenshaw’s rise under interim coach Terrance Whitehead has been one of the surprise stories in the City Section. Once struggling to have enough players to field a team, the Cougars have shown toughness and resiliency. Deance’ Lewis is a receiver/defensive back known for producing big players. Danniel Flowers has been solid at quarterback. And junior linebacker De’Andre Kirkpatrick isn’t listed on the Cougars’ MaxPreps roster, but he’s 6 feet 4, 220 pounds and the City Section’s next top college prospect. San Pedro’s physicality and the ability of quarterback Seth Solorio to get the ball to Elias Redlew will be key. The pick: San Pedro.

No. 7 Granada Hills Kennedy (9-1) at No. 2 Birmingham (7-3)

The Patriots have a 54-game unbeaten streak against City opponents. The combination of quarterback Kevin Hawkins and receiver Paul Turner can be effective. Kennedy relies on quarterback Diego Montes, who has 16 touchdowns passing and 15 running. The pick: Birmingham.