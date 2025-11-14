The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A preseason look at the top 25 high school basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. School: Comment
1. SIERRA CANYON: Trailblazers can go 10 deep and have elite trio of Maximo Adams, Brandon McCoy and Brannon Martinsen.
2. SANTA MARGARITA: Four returning starters, led by Georgia Tech commit Kaiden Baley.
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: The Wolverines always find a way to improve in the offseasn when top players graduate, and this season will be no different as Pierce Thompson becomes the latest new star.
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Lacking in size, the Knights make up for it with high intensity, led by San Diego State commit Zachary White.
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Christian Collins is 6 feet 9 and might be the No. 1 recruit in Southern California.
6. REDONDO UNION: SJ Madison leads a strong group of returnees and newcomers.
7. CRESPI: It’s Year 3 for coach Derek Fisher and the Carter twins, so beware.
8. MATER DEI: Kansas-bound Luke Barnett scored 55 points in one game last season and he’s even better now.
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL: It’s time for coach Josh Giles to unleash his latest group of shooters.
10. FAIRMONT PREP: Lots of talented transfers could put this team in Open Division territory.
11. JSERRA: The Lions have physical, talented big men to lead the way.
12. ROLLING HILLS PREP: Nick Welch Jr., a 6-10 junior, is going to cause problems this season.
13. LA MIRADA :Junior Gene Roebuck is a prolific scorer.
14. WINDWARD: Davey Harris is ready to show he’s the best player in the Gold Coast League.
15. DAMIEN: It’s year No. 52 for coach Mike LeDuc, who has a top player in Eli Garner.
16. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY: All signs point toward this being a team to reckon with.
17. CAMPBELL HALL: If new coach Vonn Webb has a smooth transition, the Vikings’ veteran players will make an impact.
18. LA HABRA; It’s simple as this: Trust standout point guard Acen Jimenez to deliver victories.
19. ARCADIA: Five starters are back for the Apaches, who have big dreams and big plans.
20. PASADENA: 6-11 Josh Irving is ready to have his best season yet.
21. CROSSROADS: If Evan Willis and Shalen Sheppard become eligible after transferring, everything changes.
22. ETIWANDA: Veteran players have the Eagles thinking big.
23. RANCHO CHRISTIAN: Another ambitious schedule with games against Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda and La Mirada.
24. LONG BEACH POLY: 6-9 Jonas Oware is a Yale commit.
25. ST. FRANCIS: 7-4 Cherif Millogo is going to excite fans and make a huge impact.