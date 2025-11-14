Prep talk: It’s Year 41 at La Cañada High for basketball coach Tom Hofman

Tom Hofman begins his 39th season as varsity basketball coach at La Cañada and has won 31 Rio Hondo League titles.

Tom Hofman is set for his 41st season coaching basketball at La Cañada High, including 39 as varsity coach. He’s a future Hall of Famer who keeps coaching at age 73.

The key is his wife, Cindy, still enjoying basketball, which means Tom gets to keep coaching. They’ve been married for 53 years.

“I like the kids,” he said. “My wife still loves it.”

This will be the final season of the Rio Hondo League. La Cañada has won 31 league titles under Hofman. The Rio Hondo will combine with the Pacific League next season.

“I don’t like it,” Hofman said. “It’s a shame.”

La Cañada has been running the same offense since Day 1, copied from the days of Bobby Knight at Indiana. “We tweaked it a little,” Hofman said.

That offense is the reason opposing coaches like to play zone defense against La Cañada. Players get beat for too many layups playing man-to-man against La Cañada.

Hofman is most proud of coaching neighborhood kids and making sure everyone knows he never has recruited players.

“We did it the right way,” he said. “I’ve never really made an initial contact.”

The Rio Hondo League held a media day Thursday at South Pasadena, with coaches paying respect to Hofman’s longevity at the same school.

“His passing game is amazing,” Blair coach Derrick Taylor said. “Going 41 years is a long time. He’s really amazing. He’s a first-class guy.”

He’s one of a kind as another basketball season begins next week. And he says this won’t be his final season as long as his wife keeps enjoying the game.

