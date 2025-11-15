Advertisement
High school girls’ volleyball: Southern California regional results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Sierra Canyon d. #5 Marymount, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

#2 Mater Dei d. #3 Torrey Pines, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23

DIVISION I

#1 Harvard-Westlake d. #12 Bishop Montgomery, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 15-8

#3 Santa Margarita d. #2 Temecula Valley, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23

DIVISION II

#1 Bakersfield Liberty d. #12 La Canada, 25-7, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

#3 Cypress d. #7 Carlsbad, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10

DIVISION III

#1 Academy of Our Lady of Peace d. #4 Santa Fe Christian, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

#3 Mission Vista d. #2 Bakersfield Frontier, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18

DIVISION IV

#12 Capistrano Valley Christian d. #1 Nipomo, 36-34, 25-23, 26-24

#2 Mammoth d. #3 Granada Hills, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10

DIVISION V

#4 Elsinore d. #8 Panorama, 25-14, 25-27, 25-11, 25-18

#2 Morro Bay d. #11 Nogales, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Regional Finals

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Mater Dei at #1 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION I

#3 Santa Margarita at #1 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION II

#3 Cypress at #1 Bakersfield Liberty

DIVISION III

#3 Mission Vista at #1 Academy of Our Lady of Peace

DIVISION IV

#12 Capistrano Valley Christian at #2 Mammoth

DIVISION V

#4 Elsinore d. #2 Morro Bay

Note: State Championships on November 21-22 at Santiago Canyon College.

