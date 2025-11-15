High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during the first week of the playoffs.
RUSHING
• Zastice Jauregui, Garfield: Had touchdown runs of 76, 65 and 70 yards en route to 440 yards rushing and five touchdowns in 30 carries in win over Palisades.
• Chris Fields III, Carson: Rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in win over King/Drew.
• Malaki Davis, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns in win over Troy.
• Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos: Rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns in win over San Juan Hills.
• Kamden Tillis, Los Alamitos: Rushed for 112 yards in defeat of San Juan Hills.
• Dallas Jones, Birmingham: Rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns in win over Kennedy.
• Jacob Jimenez, Chino Hills: Rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
• Ty Hall, Saugus: Scored four touchdowns in win over Calabasas.
PASSING
• Trace Johnson, Santa Margarita: Passed for two touchdowns in win over Sierra Canyon.
• Timmy Herr, San Juan Hills: Passed for 271 yards in loss to Los Alamitos.
• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Passed for 207 yards, ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Birmingham.
• Domenik Fuentes, Cleveland: Passed for three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in win over North Hollywood.
RECEIVING
• Ryan Clark, Santa Margarita: Caught touchdown passes of 33 and 34 yards in win over Sierra Canyon.
• Luc Weaver, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Caught five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
DEFENSE
• Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita: Had two sacks and batted down a pass vs. Sierra Canyon.
• Weston Reis, Palos Verdes: Returned an interception for a touchdown vs. Dana HIlls.
• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, in win over Servite, giving him 10 interceptions this season and his sixth defensive touchdown.
• Thomas Alexander, San Clemente: Returned interception 80 yards for a touchdown in win over Vista Murrieta.
• Shaun Scott, Mater Dei: Had two sacks in win over Mission Viejo.
• PeeWee Wilson, Oxnard Pacifica: Recorded 12 tackles in win over Bishop Amat.
• King Rich Johnson, Orange Lutheran: Returned interception 45 yards for a touchdown in defeat of St. John Bosco.
• Devin Sandville, Orange Vista: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in loss to Agoura.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Dabe Nwude, Palos Verdes: Blocked an extra-point attempt in 14-13 win over Dana Hills.
• Bo Ausmus, Redondo Union: Returned kickoff 86 yards for touchdown in win over St. Paul.
• Kyron Rattler, Crenshaw: Returned a punt for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score in win over San Pedro.
• Paul Turner, Birmingham: Returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had three catches for 92 yards in win over Kennedy.
• Jimmy Renteria, Birmingham: Returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in defeat of Kennedy.