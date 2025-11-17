Prep talk: Contreras had never won a playoff game; now the Cobras are in City semifinals

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

What a year it’s been for the Contreras High football team. Coach Manuel Guevara resigned in February when the school wouldn’t let him hold offseason workouts. Then he returned after school officials changed their mind.

In the summer came immigration raids by ICE that created fear among players and parents, forcing 20 to skip practice one day alone.

“Kids were messaging me their parents don’t want them to leave their house,” Guevara said.

Then the team won its first ever City Section playoff game on Nov. 7 since the school opened in 2007. Now the Condors are in the City Section Division III semifinals against top-seeded Santee on Friday.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster year to say the least,” Guevara said.

Leading the team have been two-way starters Alex Vasquez and Randy Jones, both playing linebacker and running back. Jones has 1,107 yards rushing and Vasquez is at 720 yards. Jones, a fullback, has been “an animal. He runs hard,” Guevara said.

The challenge this week is finding a way to deal with All-City running back Darnell Miller, who rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns in Santee’s 44-35 win over Contreras on Sept. 12.

“He’s a special athlete,” Guevara said. “He goes from zero to full speed in a step and a half.”

Contreras football coaches Manuel Guevara and Carlos Trujillo take turns washing jerseys. It was Trujillo's turn this week after mud game. He took them to an Eagle Rock laundromat, put in $4 in coins x three, then $5 for drying. 90 minutes. At least it has WiFi. He watched film. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2025

Contreras defeated Jefferson in the mud 20-14 on Friday. Contreras hopes for another muddy field this week, but it’s Guevara’s turn to wash jerseys. He’d enjoy going to the Laundromat if it means his team has reached the City Division III championship game.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports.


