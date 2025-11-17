Elijah McDaniel helps lead Dorsey to Division I quarterfinal win over Eagle Rock

Dorsey quarterback Elijah McDaniel runs with the ball during a 26-0 win over Eagle Rock in the City Section Division I quarterfinals at Contreras High School on Monday night.

Shortly before Monday afternoon’s City Section Division I quarterfinal football game between host Eagle Rock and Dorsey was set to begin in the pouring rain, referee Patrick Riley ruled the middle of the grass field unsafe.

City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos was in attendance and acted quickly to get the contest, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., moved to an alternate site, which turned out to be Contreras Learning Complex — seven and a half miles away in downtown Los Angeles. When all was said and done, Dorsey moved on to the semifinals after a dominant 26-0 shutout.

“When the referees ruled the field unplayable we immediately called Sotomayor and Contreras because they have turf fields and are the closest in proximity to Eagle Rock,” Lagos said. “We had to arrange busing and we’re thankful to the officials — it was the same crew that was going to do the game Friday. If we couldn’t find a facility [today] then we would’ve had to play the game tomorrow.”

The game was supposed to be played Friday night along with the full slate of City Section contests, but it was postponed until Monday afternoon after a transformer problem left the school without power.

“We were told at 3:45 that we weren’t going to be able to play,” said Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson, a Dorsey alum who played at USC from 2006-09. My main concern at that point was whichever team wins would have a short turnaround for the next game.”

When the game finally kicked off at 6:45 p.m. the rain was still pouring. Eleventh-seeded Dorsey controlled the tempo from the start, marching 65 yards in five plays on its first possession, which ended on a five-yard run by Mahkai McCluster.

Nathan Schiebler fumbled on the second play of Eagle Rock’s first possession and defensive lineman Draysean Mixson recovered for Dorsey at the Eagles’ 47. Jamell Edmond capped the Dons’ ensuing drive with an 11-yard sweep and Deuce Johnson caught the two-point conversion pass to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

“We were ready to get down and dirty in the mud,” Dorsey quarterback Elijah McDaniel said after rushing for 120 yards and engineering all four of his team’s scoring drives. “We wanted to play [at Eagle Rock]. We wanted to play Friday even but the longer we had to wait the more time it gave us to prepare.”

Liam Pasten, one of the best passers in the City, completed only three of seven attempts for 22 yards in the first half and finished seven for 24 for 53 yards. Even as the rain subsided in the second half, the third-seeded Eagles (8-4) could not get their offense on track.

“I had 100% attendance at practice Saturday in the rain,” Johnson said. “This is the first time all year we’ve been fully loaded. This is Jamell’s first game back and he made a significant impact. That team averages over 40 points a game and we give them full credit. We just wanted to play ... we didn’t care where it was.”

Edmond finished with 87 yards in 10 carries.

De Anthony Young-Jones scored on a two-yard run to increase the lead to 20-0 late in the third quarter and Jaziel Hernandez-Cruz closed the scoring with a one-yard run with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter. The 11th-seeded Dons (7-5) will be on the road again in the semifinals against No. 2 South Gate, a game that has been pushed back to Saturday.

Eagle Rock players did not get a chance to play one last time at Don Mengel Field. In February, construction is scheduled to begin on the school’s new synthetic turf field, eight-lane rubber track and scoreboard.