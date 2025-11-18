Prep basketball roundup: Freshman Lucia Khamenia, sister of Nikolas, shows she has game

Freshman Lucia Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake had an impressive debut with 11 points and eight rebounds in win over Granada Hills.

Those watching the girls basketball debut of 6-foot-3 freshman Lucia Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday night have seen the way she plays before. For four years on the boys team, brother Nikolas Khamenia became an All-American because of his versatility. He’s now a freshman at Duke.

Lucia displayed the same qualities in a 67-28 victory over Granada Hills. She had 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists. She made a three from the baseline, just like her big brother used to do. Also making her debut was freshman Valentina Collins, the daughter former Harvard-Westlake, Stanford and NBA player Jarron Collins. She had 10 points and got an assist passing the ball to her sister, Alessandra.

The first high school basket for freshman Lucia Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake. Big brother at Duke would be proud. pic.twitter.com/yUSbB8xt6n — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 19, 2025

Hollen Vann made four threes to finished with 12 points. Madison Gillett added 11 points as the Wolverines won in the debut of first-year coach Will Burr.

Freshman Valentina Collins. Daughter of Jarron Collins. Harvard-Westlake leads Granada Hills 25-12. pic.twitter.com/H9BolUlH7A — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 19, 2025

“I think it’s going to be a good introduction into the season,” Khamenia said,

Village Christian 59, Bishop Alemany 49: Keani Asamura-Hall had 13 points for the Crusaders.

Oak Park 57, Ventura 46: The Eagles survived a 32-points by Kailee Staniland to improve to 2-0. Ava Rogerson scored 15 points for Oak Park.

Boys basketball

Harvard-Westlake 55, San Gabriel Academy 52: With time running out in regulation, Joe Sterling launched a shot from beyond the top of the key as the buzzer sounded and it went in to deliver victory for the Wolverines. Zach Arnold tied the game for San Gabriel Academy by making three free throws with 10 seconds left. The Wolverines struggled with fouls and turnovers dealing with 6-11Mahamadou Diop. Sterling finished with 19 points.

Damien 67, Servite 51: Eli Garner scored 24 points and Zaire Rasshan added 23 points for 2-0 Damien.

St. John Bosco 68, Mayfair 66: Christian Collins scored 35 points to help the Braves hold on. Josiah Johnson had 14 of his 25 points for Mayfair in fourth quarter.

Loyola 66, Legacy 60: Mattai Carter scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds and six steals in the debut of new coach Cam Joyce. Quincy Watson added 14 points and five assists.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 85, Taft 31: NaVorro Bowman began his junior season with a 22-point performance. Zion Lanier had 16 points, Dylan Northcutt 13 and Zach White had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Valencia 70, Calabasas 65: Issac Michel-Zavala finished with 19 points for 2-0 Valencia. Steven Irons had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Viewpoint 72, Oxnard Pacifica 48: Vince Brossett led Viewpoint with 23 points.

Tesoro 68, Laguna Hills 65: Carson Hatch finished with 18 points for Tesoro.

Brentwood 69, Golden Valley 44: Ethan Hill had 21 points and Auggie Sugarman 12 points for the Eagles.

Sage Hill 61, Ocean View 55: Carson Ellis contributed 18 points for Sage Hill.

Santa Monica 77, Los Angeles 31: Onieli Thruston had 19 points and Dylan Michelini-Jackson 16 points.

Chaminade 75, Agoura 43: Dylan Moran had 19 points for the Eagles.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 70, L.A. Jordan 45: Kayleb Kearse had 25 points and Dominic Gallardo 20 points.

St. Bernard 43, La Serna 39: The Vikings improved to 2-0 behind Brandon Granger, who had 23 points and seven steals.

Monrovia 87, St. Monica 47: Madden Caudillo had 28 points for Monrovia.