Prep talk: It’s Eagle Rock vs. Marshall for City Section Open Division flag football title

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Whatever has happened this season in City Section girls’ flag football in the Northern League, don’t let anyone in on the secret. Two teams have risen to be the best in City flag football, with Eagle Rock set to play Marshall for the Open Division title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Garfield. Rain postponed the original date last week.

Highlight from Eagle Rock's City Section Open Division semifinal flag football win over Panorama. pic.twitter.com/bX6JqDpOQB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2025

Marshall pulled off a 14-13 semifinal upset of top-seeded San Pedro with a winning touchdown and extra point on the final play of overtime. Eagle Rock defeated Panorama 21-0 in the other semifinal behind three touchdown passes from Nylah Moore and four sacks from Zulay Abanto.

Eagle Rock has a 20-1 record and is showing it’s more than a one-girl team. Last season, Haylee Weatherspoon was the No. 1 player in City Section flag football. She graduated and the Eagles have continued to succeed. Their only loss was to Wilson in a Northern League game. Marshall is 19-10 and one of its losses came to Eagle Rock 7-0.

If you want to know the secret, it’s speed, according to Eagle Rock coach Julie Wilkins.

“We don’t have the height but have the speed in the Northern League,’’ she said. “In flag football, you can be really good with speed.”

Advertisement

Championship games in other divisions will be played at Garfield at noon, 2 p.m and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Division I final has El Camino Real facing Carson at 4 p.m. El Camino Real quarterback Talya Haim had five touchdown passes in a 26-14 upset of No. 2-seeded Bell in the semifinals.

Sun Valley Magnet will face San Fernando in the Division II final at 2 p.m. and Westchester will take on Hawkins in the Division III title game at noon.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

