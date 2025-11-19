Prep talk: Jason Crowe Jr. becomes Southern Section’s all-time basketball scoring leader
Four years of basketball excellence for Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood High is leading to scoring records. The record broken on Monday was the Southern Section’s all-time career scoring mark after Crowe scored 43 points in his season opener against Lynwood.
He started this season 328 points away from the state record. On Monday, Inglewood’s head coach, Jason Crowe Sr, called timeout when the Southern Section record was broken. Jarod Lucas of Los Altos, also the son of the head coach, Jeff Lucas, held the old record of 3,356 points.
“I’m glad it’s over with. On to something else,” Jason Sr. said. “I’m definitely proud of the hard work he’s put in and the way he’s led his team. His career has been a statement.”
Jason Jr. is committed to Missouri, and his entire family is expected to join him, so this final season in Southern California will be a memorable one.
