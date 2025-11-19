Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Jason Crowe Jr. becomes Southern Section’s all-time basketball scoring leader

Jason Crowe Jr. (right) and his father Jason Sr.
Jason Crowe Jr., right, with his father, scored 55 points for Inglewood in an opening game of the Classic at Damien last season.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Four years of basketball excellence for Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood High is leading to scoring records. The record broken on Monday was the Southern Section’s all-time career scoring mark after Crowe scored 43 points in his season opener against Lynwood.

He started this season 328 points away from the state record. On Monday, Inglewood’s head coach, Jason Crowe Sr, called timeout when the Southern Section record was broken. Jarod Lucas of Los Altos, also the son of the head coach, Jeff Lucas, held the old record of 3,356 points.

“I’m glad it’s over with. On to something else,” Jason Sr. said. “I’m definitely proud of the hard work he’s put in and the way he’s led his team. His career has been a statement.”

Advertisement

Jason Jr. is committed to Missouri, and his entire family is expected to join him, so this final season in Southern California will be a memorable one.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement