Prep talk: Jason Crowe Jr. becomes Southern Section’s all-time basketball scoring leader

Jason Crowe Jr., right, with his father, scored 55 points for Inglewood in an opening game of the Classic at Damien last season.

Four years of basketball excellence for Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood High is leading to scoring records. The record broken on Monday was the Southern Section’s all-time career scoring mark after Crowe scored 43 points in his season opener against Lynwood.

We knew it would only take one game.

JCrowe Jr (Inglewood) broke previous CIFSS record of 3,356 set in 2019 by Jarod Lucas (Los Altos, HH). Now has 3,374 pts.

Also moves to third in state history. Next up will be No. 2 DeMarcus Nelson of Sac Sheldon at 3,462 pts https://t.co/zB8IkpKxyh — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) November 18, 2025

He started this season 328 points away from the state record. On Monday, Inglewood’s head coach, Jason Crowe Sr, called timeout when the Southern Section record was broken. Jarod Lucas of Los Altos, also the son of the head coach, Jeff Lucas, held the old record of 3,356 points.

“I’m glad it’s over with. On to something else,” Jason Sr. said. “I’m definitely proud of the hard work he’s put in and the way he’s led his team. His career has been a statement.”

Jason Jr. is committed to Missouri, and his entire family is expected to join him, so this final season in Southern California will be a memorable one.

