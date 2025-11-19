Prep basketball roundup: Jordan Askew scores at buzzer to give Sierra Canyon win over Millikan

Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier saw his team rally from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Millikan 67-65.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Trailing most of the game with five transfer students still not declared eligible, top-ranked Sierra Canyon turned to point guard Jordan Askew to deliver a 67-65 win over Millikan on Wednesday night.

With 3.3 seconds left Jordan Askew wins it for Sierra Canyon over LB Millikan 67-65. pic.twitter.com/b2TZPo8jSa — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2025

The Trailblazers forced a turnover and got the ball near midcourt with 3.3 seconds left in a 65-65 tie. Askew took the inbounds pass and drove to make a layup before the buzzer sounded for the win.

What a debut for Millikan freshman point guard Quali Giran. He finished with 31 points. The Trailblazers couldn’t stop him except at the end, when they put together a double team to create a turnover. He had made a basket earlier on a 15-foot shot, but the play was nullified because of a foul called before the shot.

Stephen Kankole had 20 points, Jordan Mize 19 and Maxi Adams 13 points and 10 rebounds for Sierra Canyon.

Advertisement

Brentwood 84, Simi Valley 54: AJ Okoh scored 28 points and had seven assists and Ethan Hill contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds for 2-0 Brentwood.

Fairmont Prep 58, Tesoro 45: Fairmont Prep advanced to the semifinals of the Ocean View tournament.

Westlake 55, Golden Valley 48: Axel Ostergard and Zachary Kalinski each scored 16 points for the 2-0 Warriors.

Inglewood 86, Long Beach Cabrillo 38: Kevin Singleton scored 26 points and Jason Crowe Jr. had 24 points for Inglewood.

Oaks Christian 67, Milken 41: Grayson Coleman had 20 points in his debut for Milken after transferring from Calabasas to play for his father.