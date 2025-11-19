Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Jordan Askew scores at buzzer to give Sierra Canyon win over Millikan

Sierra Canyon boys' basketball coach Andre Chevalier saw his team rally from eight points to beat Long Beach Millikan 67-65.
Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier saw his team rally from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Millikan 67-65.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Top-ranked Sierra Canyon escaped with a 67-65 victory over Millikan on Jordan Askew’s layup at the buzzer.
  • Despite Sierra Canyon having five ineligible transfers still unable to play, its defense came through late to force the crucial turnover that led to victory.
  • Millikan freshman Quali Giran had an impressive debut with 31 points but couldn’t overcome the Trailblazers’ late-game execution.

Trailing most of the game with five transfer students still not declared eligible, top-ranked Sierra Canyon turned to point guard Jordan Askew to deliver a 67-65 win over Millikan on Wednesday night.

The Trailblazers forced a turnover and got the ball near midcourt with 3.3 seconds left in a 65-65 tie. Askew took the inbounds pass and drove to make a layup before the buzzer sounded for the win.

What a debut for Millikan freshman point guard Quali Giran. He finished with 31 points. The Trailblazers couldn’t stop him except at the end, when they put together a double team to create a turnover. He had made a basket earlier on a 15-foot shot, but the play was nullified because of a foul called before the shot.

Stephen Kankole had 20 points, Jordan Mize 19 and Maxi Adams 13 points and 10 rebounds for Sierra Canyon.

Advertisement

Brentwood 84, Simi Valley 54: AJ Okoh scored 28 points and had seven assists and Ethan Hill contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds for 2-0 Brentwood.

Fairmont Prep 58, Tesoro 45: Fairmont Prep advanced to the semifinals of the Ocean View tournament.

Westlake 55, Golden Valley 48: Axel Ostergard and Zachary Kalinski each scored 16 points for the 2-0 Warriors.

Inglewood 86, Long Beach Cabrillo 38: Kevin Singleton scored 26 points and Jason Crowe Jr. had 24 points for Inglewood.

Oaks Christian 67, Milken 41: Grayson Coleman had 20 points in his debut for Milken after transferring from Calabasas to play for his father.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement