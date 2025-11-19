This week’s top high school football playoff games

Mater Dei receiver Chris Henry Jr. hauls in a pass over his shoulder ahead of two St. John Bosco defenders. He faces Corona Centennial in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

It’s semifinal week in high school football playoffs.

Here’s a look at top matchups for Friday:

Southern Section

DIVISION 1

Mater Dei (8-2) at Corona Centennial (10-1), 7 p.m.

It’s a rematch of a Sept. 12 game won by Centennial, 43-36, when Mater Dei committed seven turnovers. Both teams have improved. Mater Dei’s defense will try to stop the Huskies’ rushing attack. Centennial must deal with Mater Dei’s exceptional receiving group. The pick: Centennial.

Santa Margarita (8-3) vs. Orange Lutheran (3-8) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Coach Carson Palmer’s Eagles have played the toughest schedule in Southern California and are one win away from playing at the Rose Bowl. Trent Mosley’s versatility combined with a defense that has proven itself No. 1 makes the Eagles the favorite. Orange Lutheran lost 28-7 to the Eagles in the regular season, but they beat St. John Bosco last week after losing 48-0 in the regular season. The pick: Santa Margarita.

City Section

OPEN DIVISION

Crenshaw (9-1) at Birmingham (8-3), 7 p.m.

Crenshaw’s rise continues. The Cougars eliminated San Pedro 30-0 in the mud last week. They have speed and toughness. Birmingham has more versatility on offense than San Pedro and boasts a 55-game winning streak against City Section teams. The pick: Birmingham.

Garfield (9-2) at Carson (8-3), 7 p.m.

Garfield’s running game will be the test for Carson. Zastice Jauregui rushed for 440 yards last week. The 11-time City champion Colts have the kind of balance, with quarterback Chris Fields III, that will give Garfield problems. The pick: Carson.