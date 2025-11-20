Prep sports roundup: Cleveland advances to City Section Division II football final

The return of Cleveland quarterback Domenik Fuentes has been big for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland High School picked up a fourth-quarter touchdown on Thursday night to defeat Fairfax 14-7 in a City Section Division II semifinal game at Taft.

Cleveland (5-8) was down 7-6 at halftime. The Cavaliers finally took the lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback Domenik Fuentes to JJ Fuentes (not related) after the ball was tipped by a teammate. Domenik also ran for a touchdown in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

Cleveland will play the winner of Friday’s other semifinal game between Marshall and host San Fernando in the championship game on Nov. 28.

Domenik Fuentes suffered a dislocated elbow in a Week Zero game against Harvard-Westlake. He returned in a backup role near the end of the regular season, but in the last two playoff wins, he hasn’t come off the field.

“He’s leading us,” coach Mario Guzman said.

Fairfax finished 4-9.

Boys basketball

Moorpark 77, Canyon Country Canyon 42: Sophomore Logan Stotts scored 40 points in Moorpark’s season-opening victory. His father, JT, was a two-time Foothill League basketball player of the year and went into pro baseball, being a third-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2001. There’s little doubt Logan has his father’s athletic talent.

Loyola 84, King/Drew 26: Mattai Carter led the 2-0 Cubs with 14 points.

Brentwood 79, Ventura 39: Sophomore Ethan Hill finished with 23 points and 21 rebounds for 3-0 Brentwood. AJ Okoh had 10 assists.

Santa Margarita 75, Francis Parker 39: The Eagles (2-0) received 20 points each from Kaiden Bailey and Brayden Kyman for the road victory.

Warrior Tip-Off Classic

Heritage Christian 55

Milken 54



‘29 Ty Lazenby 19pts (game winner)

‘28 Eli Simmons 11pts

‘29 Nalu Clark 10pts

‘27 Dom Loehle 10pts



Heritage Christian 55, Milken 54: Despite Grayson Coleman’s 30 points, Milken was beaten on a buzzer-beater by Ty Lazenby. Ashton Javaheri added 15 points for Milken.

Viewpoint 68, Peninsula 60: Luke Jacobs had 24 points to help his team come back from a 16-point deficit in the second half.

St. Francis 77, Cantwell Sacred-Heart 60: Luke Paulus finished with 28 points for St. Francis. Will Ellien had 16 points and Cherif Millogo added 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 77, La Mirada 60: NaVorro Bowman Jr. had 26 points for the 2-0 Knights.

Shalhevet 60, Muir 39: Yakov Liberman had 14 points for Shalhevet.

Girls basketball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 74, Village Christian 42: MaZiya Randolph contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights, who played without Hamiley Arenas (stress fracture foot).