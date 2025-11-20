Don't Miss
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section, City Section results

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

At University of Redlands

DIVISION 1

Corona del Mar 10, Portola 8

DIVISION 2

Calabasas 12, Harvard-Westlake 6

DIVISION 3

Temple City 12, Flintridge Prep 6

DIVISION 4

Oaks Christian 10, Agoura 9 (Oaks Christian wins in tiebreakers 10-8)

At The Claremont Club

DIVISION 5

Valencia 12, Lakewood St. Joseph 6

DIVISION 6

Village Christian 10, Villa Park 8

DIVISION 7

Oakwood 12, Laguna Hills 6

DIVISION 8

Bishop Diego 9, Garden Grove Santiago 9 (Bishop Diego wins on games 78-71)

CITY SECTION INDIVIDUALS

At Balboa Sports Center

SINGLES

Finals

Tea Vincent (Venice) d. Bailey Perry (El Camino Real), 6-0, 2-6, 6-3

Third Place

Maria Kandinova (Palisades) d. Juniper Chao (GALA), 6-2, 7-5

DOUBLES

Finals

Anne Kelly / Nicole Nguyen (Palisades) d. Sascha Carmichael / Sophie Welch (Marshall), 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Third Place

Anais Israels / Ella Engel (Palisades) d. Megan Park / Riley Park (Chatsworth), 6-2, 7-5

