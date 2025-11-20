High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section, City Section results
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
At University of Redlands
DIVISION 1
Corona del Mar 10, Portola 8
DIVISION 2
Calabasas 12, Harvard-Westlake 6
DIVISION 3
Temple City 12, Flintridge Prep 6
DIVISION 4
Oaks Christian 10, Agoura 9 (Oaks Christian wins in tiebreakers 10-8)
At The Claremont Club
DIVISION 5
Valencia 12, Lakewood St. Joseph 6
DIVISION 6
Village Christian 10, Villa Park 8
DIVISION 7
Oakwood 12, Laguna Hills 6
DIVISION 8
Bishop Diego 9, Garden Grove Santiago 9 (Bishop Diego wins on games 78-71)
CITY SECTION INDIVIDUALS
At Balboa Sports Center
SINGLES
Finals
Tea Vincent (Venice) d. Bailey Perry (El Camino Real), 6-0, 2-6, 6-3
Third Place
Maria Kandinova (Palisades) d. Juniper Chao (GALA), 6-2, 7-5
DOUBLES
Finals
Anne Kelly / Nicole Nguyen (Palisades) d. Sascha Carmichael / Sophie Welch (Marshall), 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
Third Place
Anais Israels / Ella Engel (Palisades) d. Megan Park / Riley Park (Chatsworth), 6-2, 7-5