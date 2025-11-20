Prep talk: Young officials offer hope for the future in high school sports
There’s been a shortage of officials for high school sports in recent years. Daniel Ashikian, 21, and Casey Pope, 18, have answered the call.
They’re in their second season of officiating basketball games in the San Fernando Valley unit.
“It’s better than working at McDonald’s,” Pope said.
Pope played basketball at Monroe High and immediately wanted to become an official. Ashikian has played basketball for years on his own and wanted to stay involved in the sport. They worked a junior varsity girls’ game at Granada Hills this week.
It’s tough enough for veteran officials to deal with coaches, players and fans. The fact these two young officials have taken on the challenge offers hope for the future — that other former players will join them and become officials.
