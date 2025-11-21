Corona Centennial scores late to beat Mater Dei again

Ty Plinski of Corona Centennial High makes a one-handed catch in a 28-27 win over Mater Dei in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal playoff game Friday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Coach Matt Logan stood on the sideline with nine seconds left and his Corona Centennial team leading Mater Dei 28-27. He had called a timeout trying to ice Mater Dei kicker Jerry Shifman, who would be attempting a 46-yard field goal to decide the Southern Section Division 1 semifinal playoff game Friday night in Corona.

“I was just hoping he would miss,” Logan said.

Centennial defensive lineman Miles Schirmer broke through to block the field-goal attempt and send Centennial to face Santa Margarita in next Friday’s championship game at the Rose Bowl.

“It was unreal emotion and I’m so happy for these kids,” Logan said. “They play their butts off.”

It’s blocked. Centennial about to win 28-27 over Mater Dei. 2.1 left pic.twitter.com/CvtfkiPpiy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2025

Said Schirmer: “I reached up and it hit my forearm. I just pulled all my strength on a bull rush and jumped as high as I could.”

Advertisement

After Centennial quarterback Dominick Catalano took a knee to run out the clock, the sellout crowd went wild with noise and excitement as Centennial players celebrated on the field.

“We got it done,” Logan said.

It was 10 years ago that Catalano’s brother, Anthony, now the team’s offensive coordinator, led Centennial to a Division 1 championship. Now little brother will have his moment in the spotlight after a courageous performance that saw him endure a powerful Mater Dei pass rush to throw for 290 yards and run for two touchdowns.

It was his 24-yard touchdown pass to Keawe Browne with 1:35 left that provided the winning score.

Advertisement

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Catalano said.

Keawe Browne of Corona Centennial makes game-winning 24-yard touchdown catch to take down Mater Dei. (Craig Weston)

Said Browne: “I saw the ball go up and I had to get it.”

There were so many big plays for Centennial (11-1), none more than a group sack before the field-goal attempt that pushed Mater Dei from the 17-yard-line to the 29.

Huge Centennial sack with 10 seconds left. Mater Dei on 29 down 28-27. pic.twitter.com/15cGhxpD4f — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2025

Jonathan McKinley, who’s brother Javon also played on Centennial’s last championship team 10 years ago, was part of five players who surrounded and took down Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins.

“Oh my gosh, it feels amazing,” McKinley said.

Another one-handed catch of the year for Ty Plinski of Corona Centennial. Catalano scores on two-yard run. Centennial 21, Mater Dei 16 pic.twitter.com/SIcAOkcV34 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2025

Browne and receiver Ty Plinski kept making catch after catch. Plinski’s one-handed catch, something he has become known for, was another instant classic.

Advertisement

“He’s unreal,” Logan said of Plinski, who had four catches for 98 yards.

Headed to Pomona Pitzer, QB Dominick Catalano takes down Mater Dei 28-27 with 290 yards passing, two TDs running and a game-winning TD pass to Keawe Browne with 1:35 left for Corona Centennial. pic.twitter.com/2eEE20rqcD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2025

Mater Dei opened a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Hopkins was six-for-six passing for 57 yards. But Centennial took a 14-10 halftime lead. Four-yard touchdown runs by Malaki Davis and Catalano gave the Huskies momentum.

In the third quarter, Mater Dei (8-3) regained the lead 16-14 on a 43-yard touchdown catch by Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Back came the Huskies and Catalano, who had a two-yard touchdown run for a 21-16 lead. Mater Dei settled for a 23-yard field goal by Shifman, then took a 27-21 lead when Shaun Scott recovered a fumble, returned it to the seven and Chris Henry Jr. caught a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Keawe Browne catches 24-yards TD pass from Dominick Catalano. Jaden Walk-Green makes PAT. Centennial 28, Mater Dei 27. 1:35 left. pic.twitter.com/ysCY1FlaOm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2025

Centennial made adjustments. It was expected to try to run the ball, but with Mater Dei’s secondary missing several players because of injuries, Logan turned to his passing attack. And when the Huskies needed to run the ball on their final drive, Zander Lewis came through with two important runs.

The time loop has been broken. Eight years of ending the high school football season in Southern California with either Mater Dei or St. John Bosco as the No. 1 team is over. No more Groundhog Day. Welcome to a fresh start.

Advertisement

It was the second time this season that Centennial had beaten Mater Dei. Centennial taking on Santa Margarita should be a crowd-pleasing final. Carson Palmer, the first-year coach of Santa Margarita, taking on Logan, who passed the 300-win mark this season. Santa Margarita’s defense has been extraordinary. Santa Margarita beat Centennial earlier this season 33-27 in overtime in a game Logan missed because of a heath scare.

“I’ll be there this time,” said Logan, who was eating healthy watermelons before the game but wearing his usual short pants during the game on a night to remember.