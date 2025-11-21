Prep talk: Another Kaaya makes impact, this time Charli Kaaya in girls’ tennis

It was in 2013 that Brad Kaaya was starring at quarterback for Chaminade High before moving on to the University of Miami.

Now it’s his sister, Charli, getting the kudos in the family. She helped Calabasas win the Southern Section Division 2 girls’ tennis title with a championship win over Harvard-Westlake.

Charli and partner Sophia Loizu won all three doubles matches. Giana Mucci went unbeaten this season and singles player Alena Koltsova won her three singles matches.

Advertisement

Brad has turned in his cleats for Hollywood. He’s writing screenplays and is a staff writer and consultant on a new Hulu drama (fiction) about an NFL team. Maybe he’ll write in an experience that saw him texting on the sideline during a Chaminade win.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.