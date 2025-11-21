Santa Margarita’s defense dominates again to beat Orange Lutheran

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hard to pick a better time to play your all-around complete game of the season.

Carson Palmer, the first-year Santa Margarita High coach, put it best as his players surrounded him after the clock hit zero.

“Phenomenal effort,” the former NFL quarterback and 2002 Heisman Trophy winner from USC said. “Rose Bowl bound.”

Santa Margarita (9-3) will be playing at the Rose Bowl in the Southern Section Division 1 final after an end-to-end dominating effort to take down Orange Lutheran (3-9) in a 31-6 steamroll at Orange Coast College. The Lancers only placed six points on the board as the time clicked down in the fourth quarter, following a hockey-style line change in the Eagles’ defense.

Four of Santa Margarita’s first five drives started in Orange Lutheran territory. It was one of those nights for the Eagles; owning an offense led by senior wide receiver Trent Mosley to click at the same time as their stellar defensive operation.

Mosley, a USC commit, put the Eagles on top with a four-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter — powering a 45-yard drive by claiming 37 of the yards for his own stat line. Whereas defensive back Jayden Crowder began the game with a 55-yard kick return, Santa Margarita sparked its second drive with a successful onside kick, grounded by Hunter McKinney.

Linebacker Leki Holani was one of the leaders of a Santa Margarita defense that held Orange Lutheran scoreless until late. (Benjamin Royer / For The Times)

“You got to be aggressive,” Palmer said. “And we definitely were aggressive tonight. On the defensive side of the ball, on the offensive side of the ball, and obviously on special teams.”

Soon the Eagles were up 14-0 — after a 13-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Jaion Smith — and then 21-0, following a five-yard carry from freshman tailback Adrian Petero.

It was going to take a miracle for Orange Lutheran quarterback Reagan Toki and Co. to power their way back to defeat Santa Margarita. The Lancers tallied only three 10-plus-yard plays in the first half. Even when Toki showed comfort, driving the Lancers 77 yards downfield from his own 10-yard line in the third quarter, he was hit with Santa Margarita’s defensive fury.

Eagles’ senior linebacker Vai Manutai forced Toki to fumble within the Santa Margarita 20-yard line, halting the Lancers’ chances of scoring. On the previous drive, Santa Margarita senior linebacker Leki Holani dragged Toki to the ground for a 14-yard sack. On the next play, senior do-it-all linebacker Dash Fifita picked off a Toki pass.

“We came out here, we set the tone early,” said Holani, a part of a defensive front guided by defensive coordinator Steve Fifita that tallied seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

By the time of either of the Toki turnovers, Mosley had already placed the Eagles up 28 — catching a screen pass, making a defender miss with a step-back juke, and turning on the burners for a 40-yard receiving touchdown. Mosley finished with 82 receiving yards on five catches for two touchdowns.

“Job’s not done,” Mosley said. “Coming and making it to the championship is a big deal for us. Excited to be here in this moment and live in the moment.”

Santa Margarita has a chance to win its first Southern Section title since winning the PAC-5 championship in 2011. The Eagles will match up in the Division 1 final against Corona Centennial, whom Santa Margarita defeated earlier this season in overtime — for Palmer’s first coaching victory — without Mosley available to play.

Is Year 1 earlier than Palmer was expecting for potential Southern Section glory?

“Maybe it’s quick,” he said, “but, I mean, we’ve got incredible … our senior class is phenomenal.”