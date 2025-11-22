Irvine’s Summer Wilson captures Division 2 girls’ cross-country title
Summer Wilson of Irvine High turned in one of her best performances at the Southern Section cross-country championships on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
The Duke-bound senior won the Division 2 individual title on the rain course in 15:14.5, running away from the competition with the fastest girls’ time of the day. Claremont won the team title.
Maximo Zavaleta of King ran 13:59.0 to win the Division 1 boys’ individual title. Beckman won the team title.
In Division 1 girls, Mira Costa won the team title and Braelyn Combe of Corona Santiago ran 16:07 to win the individual title.
In Division 2 boys, Dos Pueblos edged Hart for the team title and Aidan Antonio of Woodbridge ran 14:06.4 to win the individual title.
In Division 3 boys, Oliver Hunter from Dana Hills took the individual title in 14:20.7. West Torrance won the team title.
In Division 3 girls, El Toro won the team title and Carol Dye of Santa Margarita ran 16:39.7 to win the individual race.
JSerra won the Division 4 boys’ title with Vin Krueger of Oaks Christian taking the individual title in 14:18.6. JSerra also won the girls’ title. Monserrat Santillan Silva of Century won in 16:43.3
Viewpoint took the Division 5 girls’ title. Sofia Joh of Campbell Hall ran 17:43.7 to win the individual title. Viewpoint also won the Division 5 boys’ title. Olly O’Connor of Viewpoint led the way with a winning time of 14:18.3.