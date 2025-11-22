Advertisement
High School Sports

Irvine’s Summer Wilson captures Division 2 girls’ cross-country title

Irvine senior Summer Wilson won the Southern Section Division 2 girls' cross-country championship race.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Summer Wilson of Irvine High turned in one of her best performances at the Southern Section cross-country championships on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

The Duke-bound senior won the Division 2 individual title on the rain course in 15:14.5, running away from the competition with the fastest girls’ time of the day. Claremont won the team title.

Maximo Zavaleta of King ran 13:59.0 to win the Division 1 boys’ individual title. Beckman won the team title.

In Division 1 girls, Mira Costa won the team title and Braelyn Combe of Corona Santiago ran 16:07 to win the individual title.

Advertisement

In Division 2 boys, Dos Pueblos edged Hart for the team title and Aidan Antonio of Woodbridge ran 14:06.4 to win the individual title.

In Division 3 boys, Oliver Hunter from Dana Hills took the individual title in 14:20.7. West Torrance won the team title.

In Division 3 girls, El Toro won the team title and Carol Dye of Santa Margarita ran 16:39.7 to win the individual race.

Advertisement

JSerra won the Division 4 boys’ title with Vin Krueger of Oaks Christian taking the individual title in 14:18.6. JSerra also won the girls’ title. Monserrat Santillan Silva of Century won in 16:43.3

Viewpoint took the Division 5 girls’ title. Sofia Joh of Campbell Hall ran 17:43.7 to win the individual title. Viewpoint also won the Division 5 boys’ title. Olly O’Connor of Viewpoint led the way with a winning time of 14:18.3.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement