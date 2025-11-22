Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers in the Southland

Center Jacob McKindley lifts up quarterback Dominick Catalano during Corona Centennial's 28-27 win over Mater Dei.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland during the semifinals of the playoffs.

RUSHING

• Donovan Murillo, Montebello: Rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Puente.

• Bo Ausmus, Redondo Union: Rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown in win over Loyola.

• Kevika Mata’Utia Martinez, La Habra: Rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown in win over Oaks Christian.

• Tristan Savage, Ventura: Rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in win over Agoura.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown, made 17 tackles in win over Chino Hills.

PASSING

• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 290 yards and one touchdown, ran for two touchdowns in win over Mater Dei.

• Preston Beck, San Clemente: Completed 15 of 19 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in win over Leuzinger.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, ran for 51 yards in win over Edison.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for 163 yards and one touchdown, ran for 148 yards and one touchdown in win over Garfield.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in defeat of Chino Hills.

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over Eastvale Roosevelt.

RECEIVING

• Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught two touchdown passes in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Ty Plinski, Corona Centennial: Caught four passes for 98 yards, including a one-handed catch, in win over Mater Dei.

• Thomas Alexander, San Clemente: Caught six passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Leuzinger.

DEFENSE

• De’Andre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw: Made decisive interception leading to winning touchdown in win over Birmingham.

• Jaxson Rex, San Clemente: Returned interception 96 yards for a touchdown in win over Leuzinger.

• Xavier Musselman-Cano, Beckman: Had two interceptions in win over Palm Desert.

• Kingston Sula, Carson: Had a sack and forced fumble vs. Garfield.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Miles Schirmer, Corona Centennial: Blocked a potential game-winning field goal vs. Mater Dei.

• Tyler Wiegand, Santa Margarita: Made 41-yard field goal vs. Orange Lutheran.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

