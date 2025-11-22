High school football top performers in the Southland

Center Jacob McKindley lifts up quarterback Dominick Catalano in Corona Centennial’s 28-27 win over Mater Dei.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland during the semifinals of the playoffs.

RUSHING

• Donovan Murillo, Montebello: Rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Puente.

• Bo Ausmus, Redondo Union: Rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown in win over Loyola.

• Kevika Mata’Utia Martinez, La Habra: Rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown in win over Oaks Christian.

• Tristan Savage, Ventura: Rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in win over Agoura.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown, made 17 tackles in win over Chino Hills.

PASSING

• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 290 yards and one touchdown, ran for two touchdowns in win over Mater Dei.

• Preston Beck, San Clemente: Completed 15 of 19 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in win over Leuzinger.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, ran for 51 yards in win over Edison.

• Chris Fields III, Carson: Passed for 163 yards and one touchdown, ran for 148 yards and one touchdown in win over Garfield.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in defeat of Chino Hills.

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns in win over Eastvale Roosevelt.

RECEIVING

• Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught two touchdown passes in win over Orange Lutheran.

Another one-handed catch of the year for Ty Plinski of Corona Centennial. Catalano scores on two-yard run. Centennial 21, Mater Dei 16 pic.twitter.com/SIcAOkcV34 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2025

• Ty Plinski, Corona Centennial: Caught four passes for 98 yards, including a one-handed catch, in win over Mater Dei.

• Thomas Alexander, San Clemente: Caught six passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Leuzinger.

DEFENSE

• De’Andre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw: Made decisive interception leading to winning touchdown in win over Birmingham.

• Jaxson Rex, San Clemente: Returned interception 96 yards for a touchdown in win over Leuzinger.

• Xavier Musselman-Cano, Beckman: Had two interceptions in win over Palm Desert.

• Kingston Sula, Carson: Had a sack and forced fumble vs. Garfield.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Miles Schirmer, Corona Centennial: Blocked a potential game-winning field goal vs. Mater Dei.

• Tyler Wiegand, Santa Margarita: Made 41-yard field goal vs. Orange Lutheran.

