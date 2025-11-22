Prep talk: Talya Haim tries to join brother with championship ring for El Camino Real

El Camino Real High quarterback Talya Haim has led her team into the City Section Division I girls’ flag football championship game on Saturday at Garfield.

The Haim family is on the verge of celebrating another City Section championship while playing for El Camino Real.

Last season, All-City infielder Juju Haim helped the baseball team win the City Section Open Division title at Dodger Stadium.

On Saturday, his sister, Talya, will try to quarterback El Camino Real’s flag football team to a City Division I title. The Royals face Carson at 5 p.m. at Garfield.

There are four games at Garfield. Here’s the link to the finals schedule.

Talya is a junior who has been the starting shortstop for the softball team since her freshman year. She picked up flag football quickly, becoming an accurate passer and mobile quarterback. She has 40 touchdown passes this season.

Carson will present a severe challenge with a pair of talented sophomore quarterbacks in Sa’niya King and Soriyah Maulupe.

Talya is hoping to earn some bragging rights from big brother and add her own ring.

