The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 1.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0): Brandon McCoy gets nine dunks in season debut; 1
2. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0): Brayden Kyman made five threes at Pauley Pavilion; 2
3. REDONDO UNION (2-0): Seahawks take down nationally ranked Arizona Sunnyslope; 6
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0): Christian Collins scores 37 points in win over Harvard-Westlake; 5
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (1-1): Wolverines suffer two-point loss to St. John Bosco; 3
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-1): NaVorro Bowman scores 34 points at Pauley Pavilion; 4
7. CRESPI (2-0): New players making great progress early in the season; 7
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL: (3-0). High-scoring Huskies are back after scoring 100 points vs. Los Alamitos; 9
9. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0): Four straight wins to start season; 10
10. DAMIEN (4-0): Zaire Rasshan makes nine threes in Sunny Hills tournament title game; 15
11. JSERRA (4-1): Point guard Earl Bryson did well at Pauley Pavilion against No. 1 Sierra Canyon; 11
12. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY 0-1): Gave Harvard-Westlake a scare in opener; 16
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-1): Took down Campbell Hall, came close to Redondo Union; NR
14. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0): Plays in Da Vinci tournament this week; 12
15 LA MIRADA (0-1): Plays at Roosevelt on Friday; 13
16. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0): Freshman Travis Walton Jr. is off to impressive start; NR
17. WINDWARD (0-0): Wildcats open season Monday vs. Knight; 14
18. ETIWANDA (3-0): Talented group of sophomores; 22
19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1): New coach Nate Klitzing is already working his magic; NR
20. ARCADIA (2-0): Play at St. Francis on Wednesday; 19
21. PASADENA (0-0): Open season on Wednesday; 20
22. CROSSROADS (3-0): Evan Willis debuts with 20-point performance; 21
23. MATER DEI (0-1): Lots of work ahead for Monarchs; 8
24. LA HABRA (4-1): Plays at Cerritos on Tuesday; 18
25. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1): Put up good fight vs. Roosevelt; 24