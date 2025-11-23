The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brayden Kyman of Santa Margarita had five threes at Pauley Pavilion in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 1.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (2-0): Brandon McCoy gets nine dunks in season debut; 1

2. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0): Brayden Kyman made five threes at Pauley Pavilion; 2

3. REDONDO UNION (2-0): Seahawks take down nationally ranked Arizona Sunnyslope; 6

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0): Christian Collins scores 37 points in win over Harvard-Westlake; 5

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (1-1): Wolverines suffer two-point loss to St. John Bosco; 3

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-1): NaVorro Bowman scores 34 points at Pauley Pavilion; 4

7. CRESPI (2-0): New players making great progress early in the season; 7

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL: (3-0). High-scoring Huskies are back after scoring 100 points vs. Los Alamitos; 9

9. FAIRMONT PREP (4-0): Four straight wins to start season; 10

10. DAMIEN (4-0): Zaire Rasshan makes nine threes in Sunny Hills tournament title game; 15

11. JSERRA (4-1): Point guard Earl Bryson did well at Pauley Pavilion against No. 1 Sierra Canyon; 11

Advertisement

12. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY 0-1): Gave Harvard-Westlake a scare in opener; 16

13. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-1): Took down Campbell Hall, came close to Redondo Union; NR

14. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0): Plays in Da Vinci tournament this week; 12

15 LA MIRADA (0-1): Plays at Roosevelt on Friday; 13

16. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0): Freshman Travis Walton Jr. is off to impressive start; NR

17. WINDWARD (0-0): Wildcats open season Monday vs. Knight; 14

18. ETIWANDA (3-0): Talented group of sophomores; 22

19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1): New coach Nate Klitzing is already working his magic; NR

20. ARCADIA (2-0): Play at St. Francis on Wednesday; 19

21. PASADENA (0-0): Open season on Wednesday; 20

22. CROSSROADS (3-0): Evan Willis debuts with 20-point performance; 21

23. MATER DEI (0-1): Lots of work ahead for Monarchs; 8

24. LA HABRA (4-1): Plays at Cerritos on Tuesday; 18

25. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1): Put up good fight vs. Roosevelt; 24

