Prep talk: Former San Juan Hills linebacker and UCLA commit Weston Port is doing well in Spain
-
-
-
- Share via
Former San Juan Hills High linebacker Weston Port is in his first year serving a Mormon mission in Spain. He has another year left before he finishes and enrolls at UCLA in 2027.
A couple questions were passed on to his father, and Weston provided an update:
“Thanks for checking in. I’ve got just about a year left. I return next December in time for spring ball. I exercise every day for about an hour. Every time I’m transferred to a new city, there are usually some dumbbells that help supplement the workouts my trainers give me. Mostly body weight exercises and bands. I do some jogging a few times a week also. Definitely not the same, but I do what I can.
“Having a great experience. Hard work but fulfilling. We work 12-hour days teaching and serving others. I definitely miss football. Looking forward to getting back at it in a year.”
Port was a four-year starter for San Juan Hills. Here’s a story from 2022 showing Port’s loyalty to San Juan Hills and wanting to prove you can be successful anywhere.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.