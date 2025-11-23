Advertisement
Prep talk: Former San Juan Hills linebacker and UCLA commit Weston Port is doing well in Spain

Linebacker Weston Port poses for a photo on the field.
Linebacker Weston Port graduated from San Juan Hills High last June and is in Spain on a Mormon mission. He will return next December, then enroll at UCLA.
(Benjamin Royer / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
Former San Juan Hills High linebacker Weston Port is in his first year serving a Mormon mission in Spain. He has another year left before he finishes and enrolls at UCLA in 2027.

A couple questions were passed on to his father, and Weston provided an update:

“Thanks for checking in. I’ve got just about a year left. I return next December in time for spring ball. I exercise every day for about an hour. Every time I’m transferred to a new city, there are usually some dumbbells that help supplement the workouts my trainers give me. Mostly body weight exercises and bands. I do some jogging a few times a week also. Definitely not the same, but I do what I can.

“Having a great experience. Hard work but fulfilling. We work 12-hour days teaching and serving others. I definitely miss football. Looking forward to getting back at it in a year.”

Port was a four-year starter for San Juan Hills. Here’s a story from 2022 showing Port’s loyalty to San Juan Hills and wanting to prove you can be successful anywhere.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

