Prep talk: Former San Juan Hills linebacker and UCLA commit Weston Port is doing well in Spain

Linebacker Weston Port graduated from San Juan Hills High last June and is in Spain on a Mormon mission. He will return next December, then enroll at UCLA.

Former San Juan Hills High linebacker Weston Port is in his first year serving a Mormon mission in Spain. He has another year left before he finishes and enrolls at UCLA in 2027.

A couple questions were passed on to his father, and Weston provided an update:

“Thanks for checking in. I’ve got just about a year left. I return next December in time for spring ball. I exercise every day for about an hour. Every time I’m transferred to a new city, there are usually some dumbbells that help supplement the workouts my trainers give me. Mostly body weight exercises and bands. I do some jogging a few times a week also. Definitely not the same, but I do what I can.

“Having a great experience. Hard work but fulfilling. We work 12-hour days teaching and serving others. I definitely miss football. Looking forward to getting back at it in a year.”

Port was a four-year starter for San Juan Hills. Here’s a story from 2022 showing Port’s loyalty to San Juan Hills and wanting to prove you can be successful anywhere.

