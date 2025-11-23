Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section championship schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY SECTION

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Birmingham High

DIVISION I

#5 Marquez vs. #2 South Gate (time TBA)

DIVISION II

#2 San Fernando vs. #1 Cleveland (time TBA)

DIVISION III

#2 Hawkins vs. #1 Santee (time TBA)

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Southwest College

OPEN DIVISION

#6 Crenshaw (10-1) vs. #1 Carson (8-3), 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Santa Margarita vs. Corona Centennial at Rose Bowl

DIVISION 3

Oxnard Pacifica at Palos Verdes

DIVISION 7

Barstow at Apple Valley

DIVISION 8

Beckman at Brea Olinda

DIVISION 12

Santa Paula at Grace

DIVISION 13

Woodbridge at Montebello

DIVISION 14

South El Monte at Pioneer

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Flintridge Prep at Cornerstone Christian

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 2

Los Alamitos at San Clemente

DIVISION 4

La Habra at San Jacinto

DIVISION 5

Rio Hondo Prep at Redondo Union

DIVISION 6

Ventura at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

DIVISION 9

Ramona at Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 10

Tahquitz at Hillcrest

DIVISION 11

Baldwin Park at Valley View

8-MAN

DIVISION 2

Lancaster Baptist at Cate, 1 p.m.

