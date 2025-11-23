High school football: City and Southern Section championship schedule
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY SECTION
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Birmingham High
DIVISION I
#5 Marquez vs. #2 South Gate (time TBA)
DIVISION II
#2 San Fernando vs. #1 Cleveland (time TBA)
DIVISION III
#2 Hawkins vs. #1 Santee (time TBA)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Southwest College
OPEN DIVISION
#6 Crenshaw (10-1) vs. #1 Carson (8-3), 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1
Santa Margarita vs. Corona Centennial at Rose Bowl
DIVISION 3
Oxnard Pacifica at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 7
Barstow at Apple Valley
DIVISION 8
Beckman at Brea Olinda
DIVISION 12
Santa Paula at Grace
DIVISION 13
Woodbridge at Montebello
DIVISION 14
South El Monte at Pioneer
8-MAN
DIVISION 1
Flintridge Prep at Cornerstone Christian
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos at San Clemente
DIVISION 4
La Habra at San Jacinto
DIVISION 5
Rio Hondo Prep at Redondo Union
DIVISION 6
Ventura at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
DIVISION 9
Ramona at Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 10
Tahquitz at Hillcrest
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park at Valley View
8-MAN
DIVISION 2
Lancaster Baptist at Cate, 1 p.m.