High school flag football: City and Southern Section finals schedule
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY SECTION
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Birmingham High
DIVISION III
#2 Hawkins (10-2) vs. #1 Santee (9-4), 2 p.m.
DIVISION II
#2 San Fernando (10-3) vs. #1 Cleveland (5-8), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Southwest College
DIVISION I
#5 Marquez (11-2) vs. #2 South Gate (10-3), 2 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#6 Crenshaw (10-1) vs. #1 Carson (8-3), 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1
Santa Margarita (9-3) vs. Corona Centennial (11-1) at Rose Bowl
DIVISION 3
Oxnard Pacifica (13-0) at Palos Verdes (10-3)
DIVISION 7
Barstow (9-3) at Apple Valley (9-4)
DIVISION 8
Beckman (10-3) at Brea Olinda (10-3)
DIVISION 12
Santa Paula (8-5) at Grace (10-3)
DIVISION 13
Woodbridge (5-8) at Montebello (7-6)
DIVISION 14
South El Monte (9-4) at Pioneer (7-6)
8-MAN
DIVISION 1
Flintridge Prep (9-0) at Cornerstone Christian (11-0)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos (11-2) at San Clemente (9-4)
DIVISION 4
La Habra (10-3) at San Jacinto (10-3)
DIVISION 5
Rio Hondo Prep (13-0) at Redondo Union (9-4)
DIVISION 6
Ventura (11-2) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (7-6)
DIVISION 9
Ramona (11-2) at Cerritos Valley Christian (10-3)
DIVISION 10
Tahquitz (10-3) at Hillcrest (8-5)
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park (8-5) at Valley View (8-5)
8-MAN
DIVISION 2
Lancaster Baptist (9-3) at Cate (5-7), 1 p.m.