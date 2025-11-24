Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: City and Southern Section finals schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY SECTION

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Birmingham High

DIVISION III

#2 Hawkins (10-2) vs. #1 Santee (9-4), 2 p.m.

DIVISION II

#2 San Fernando (10-3) vs. #1 Cleveland (5-8), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Southwest College

DIVISION I

#5 Marquez (11-2) vs. #2 South Gate (10-3), 2 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#6 Crenshaw (10-1) vs. #1 Carson (8-3), 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Santa Margarita (9-3) vs. Corona Centennial (11-1) at Rose Bowl

DIVISION 3

Oxnard Pacifica (13-0) at Palos Verdes (10-3)

DIVISION 7

Barstow (9-3) at Apple Valley (9-4)

DIVISION 8

Beckman (10-3) at Brea Olinda (10-3)

DIVISION 12

Santa Paula (8-5) at Grace (10-3)

DIVISION 13

Woodbridge (5-8) at Montebello (7-6)

DIVISION 14

South El Monte (9-4) at Pioneer (7-6)

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Flintridge Prep (9-0) at Cornerstone Christian (11-0)

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 2

Los Alamitos (11-2) at San Clemente (9-4)

DIVISION 4

La Habra (10-3) at San Jacinto (10-3)

DIVISION 5

Rio Hondo Prep (13-0) at Redondo Union (9-4)

DIVISION 6

Ventura (11-2) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (7-6)

DIVISION 9

Ramona (11-2) at Cerritos Valley Christian (10-3)

DIVISION 10

Tahquitz (10-3) at Hillcrest (8-5)

DIVISION 11

Baldwin Park (8-5) at Valley View (8-5)

8-MAN

DIVISION 2

Lancaster Baptist (9-3) at Cate (5-7), 1 p.m.

