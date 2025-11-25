Prep talk: City Section football championships offer new beginnings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The City Section football championships on Friday and Saturday have produced matchups featuring teams trying to return to glory and others seeking their first titles. They’re refreshing and new. Not since 2005 has the City’s top division not had Narbonne or Birmingham playing in the final.

Carson and Crenshaw will face off Saturday at 6 p.m. at L.A. Southwest College for the Open Division title. Carson has won 11 City titles but none since 2003. Crenshaw has won six City titles but none from the upper division since 2013.

In Division I, South Gate plays Marquez on Saturday at 2 p.m. at L.A. Southwest College. Marquez has never won a title and South Gate won in 1988 and 1955.

City Section football championships:

Friday at Birmingham

Division III: Santee vs. Hawkins, 2 p.m.

Division II: Cleveland vs. San Fernando, 6 p.m. Saturday at L.A. Southwest College

Division I: South Gate vs. Marquez, 2 p.m

Open Division: Crenshaw vs. Carson, 6 pm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 24, 2025

In Division II, Cleveland plays San Fernando on Friday at 6 p.m. at Birmingham. San Fernando is an eight-time champion who used to be a powerhouse in the 1970s with its wishbone offense, led by Heisman Trophy winner Charles White. Cleveland has never won a title.

In Division III, it’s Hawkins versus Santee on Friday at 2 p.m. at Birmingham. Hawkins is seeking its first title and Santee last won in 2018.

Winners will advance to next week’s state regional playoffs. State pairings will be announced on Sunday. And they get to practice on Thanksgiving, which is always a good sign that the season is going well.

