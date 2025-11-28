High school football: City and Southern Section championship scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY SECTION
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Birmingham High
DIVISION III
#1 Santee 35, #2 Hawkins 6
DIVISION II
#2 San Fernando 21, #1 Cleveland 14
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Southwest College
DIVISION I
#5 Marquez (11-2) vs. #2 South Gate (10-3), 2 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#6 Crenshaw (10-1) vs. #1 Carson (8-3), 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Santa Margarita 42, Corona Centennial 7
DIVISION 3
Oxnard Pacifica 20, Palos Verdes 10
DIVISION 7
Barstow 10, Apple Valley 7
DIVISION 8
Beckman 30, Brea Olinda 24 (OT)
DIVISION 12
Grace 48, Santa Paula 16
DIVISION 13
Woodbridge 24, Montebello 23
DIVISION 14
South El Monte 14, Pioneer 6
8-MAN
DIVISION 1
Flintridge Prep 36, Cornerstone Christian 21
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos (11-2) at San Clemente (9-4)
DIVISION 4
La Habra (10-3) at San Jacinto (10-3)
DIVISION 5
Rio Hondo Prep (13-0) at Redondo Union (9-4)
DIVISION 6
Ventura (11-2) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (7-6)
DIVISION 9
Ramona (11-2) at Cerritos Valley Christian (10-3)
DIVISION 10
Tahquitz (10-3) at Hillcrest (8-5)
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park (8-5) at Valley View (8-5)
8-MAN
DIVISION 2
Lancaster Baptist (9-3) at Cate (5-7), 1 p.m.