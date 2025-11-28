Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section championship scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY SECTION

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Birmingham High

DIVISION III

#1 Santee 35, #2 Hawkins 6

DIVISION II

#2 San Fernando 21, #1 Cleveland 14

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Southwest College

DIVISION I

#5 Marquez (11-2) vs. #2 South Gate (10-3), 2 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#6 Crenshaw (10-1) vs. #1 Carson (8-3), 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Santa Margarita 42, Corona Centennial 7

DIVISION 3

Oxnard Pacifica 20, Palos Verdes 10

DIVISION 7

Barstow 10, Apple Valley 7

DIVISION 8

Beckman 30, Brea Olinda 24 (OT)

DIVISION 12

Grace 48, Santa Paula 16

DIVISION 13

Woodbridge 24, Montebello 23

DIVISION 14

South El Monte 14, Pioneer 6

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Flintridge Prep 36, Cornerstone Christian 21

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 2

Los Alamitos (11-2) at San Clemente (9-4)

DIVISION 4

La Habra (10-3) at San Jacinto (10-3)

DIVISION 5

Rio Hondo Prep (13-0) at Redondo Union (9-4)

DIVISION 6

Ventura (11-2) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (7-6)

DIVISION 9

Ramona (11-2) at Cerritos Valley Christian (10-3)

DIVISION 10

Tahquitz (10-3) at Hillcrest (8-5)

DIVISION 11

Baldwin Park (8-5) at Valley View (8-5)

8-MAN

DIVISION 2

Lancaster Baptist (9-3) at Cate (5-7), 1 p.m.
