Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda girls improve to 5-0 by winning Redondo Union tournament

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Arynn Finley, driving to the basket, helped Etiwanda win the Redondo Union tournament championship.

The Etiwanda girls’ basketball team is off to a 5-0 start, and the defending state champions showed on Saturday night that they’re not ready to give up their title without a fight. The Eagles won the Redondo Union tournament championship with an 81-57 win over Sage Hill.

Chasity Rice scored 28 points in the victory and Arynn Finley had 24 points.

Boys’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake 64, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 55: Joe Sterling scored 23 points for the Wolverines.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Bonita Vista 71: NaVorro Bowman Jr. had 25 points and Ilan Nikolov added 23 points for the Knights.

Servite 79, St. Bonaventure 38: The Friars improved to 6-1 behind Hugh Hannan, who had 18 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 75, Pacifica Christian 58: Nick Welch Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Chaminade 63, Windward 43: The Eagles (7-0) won their own tournament championship behind MVP Brycen Butler, who scored 18 points.

Santa Margarita 83, Rancho Verde 41: Drew Anderson finished with 26 points for the 6-0 Eagles.