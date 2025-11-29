Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda girls improve to 5-0 by winning Redondo Union tournament
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
The Etiwanda girls’ basketball team is off to a 5-0 start, and the defending state champions showed on Saturday night that they’re not ready to give up their title without a fight. The Eagles won the Redondo Union tournament championship with an 81-57 win over Sage Hill.
Chasity Rice scored 28 points in the victory and Arynn Finley had 24 points.
Boys’ basketball
Harvard-Westlake 64, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 55: Joe Sterling scored 23 points for the Wolverines.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Bonita Vista 71: NaVorro Bowman Jr. had 25 points and Ilan Nikolov added 23 points for the Knights.
Servite 79, St. Bonaventure 38: The Friars improved to 6-1 behind Hugh Hannan, who had 18 points.
Rolling Hills Prep 75, Pacifica Christian 58: Nick Welch Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Chaminade 63, Windward 43: The Eagles (7-0) won their own tournament championship behind MVP Brycen Butler, who scored 18 points.
Santa Margarita 83, Rancho Verde 41: Drew Anderson finished with 26 points for the 6-0 Eagles.