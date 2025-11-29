Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda girls improve to 5-0 by winning Redondo Union tournament

Arynn Finley of Etiwanda High gathers the ball as she looks to attempt a layup.
Arynn Finley, driving to the basket, helped Etiwanda win the Redondo Union tournament championship.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The Etiwanda girls’ basketball team is off to a 5-0 start, and the defending state champions showed on Saturday night that they’re not ready to give up their title without a fight. The Eagles won the Redondo Union tournament championship with an 81-57 win over Sage Hill.

Chasity Rice scored 28 points in the victory and Arynn Finley had 24 points.

Boys’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake 64, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 55: Joe Sterling scored 23 points for the Wolverines.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Bonita Vista 71: NaVorro Bowman Jr. had 25 points and Ilan Nikolov added 23 points for the Knights.

Servite 79, St. Bonaventure 38: The Friars improved to 6-1 behind Hugh Hannan, who had 18 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 75, Pacifica Christian 58: Nick Welch Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Chaminade 63, Windward 43: The Eagles (7-0) won their own tournament championship behind MVP Brycen Butler, who scored 18 points.

Santa Margarita 83, Rancho Verde 41: Drew Anderson finished with 26 points for the 6-0 Eagles.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement