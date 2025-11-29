Advertisement
High school football top performers in the Southland

Quarterback Trace Johnson of Santa Margarita High unleashes a pass.
Quarterback Trace Johnson of Santa Margarita High passed for 383 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Corona Centennial in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game on Friday night at the Rose Bowl.
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland during the semifinals of the playoffs on Friday.

RUSHING

• Darnell Miller, Santee: Rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns in City Section Division III win over Hawkins.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown in Southern Section Division 3 win over Palos Verdes.

• Dominik Hernando, Palos Verdes: Rushed for 102 yards in loss to Oxnard Pacifica.

• Melvin Pineda, San Fernando: Ran for two touchdowns in City Section Division II win over Cleveland.

• Waylon Stone, Woodbridge: The freshman rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Southern Section Division 13 win over Montebello.

• Makhi Czaykowski, Beckman: Rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Southern Section Division 8 win over Brea Olinda.

• Donovan Murillo, Montebello: Rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Woodbridge.

PASSING

• Trace Johnson, Santa Margarita: Passed for 383 yards and four touchdowns in Southern Section Division 1 win over Corona Centennial.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Southern Section Division 3 win over Palos Verdes.

RECEIVING

• Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught 10 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.

DEFENSE

• Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita: Recorded three of his team’s six sacks in win over Corona Centennial.

• Dash Fifita, Santa Margarita: Had 11 tackles in defeat of Corona Centennial.

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Had four unassisted tackles in loss to Santa Margarita.

• Ivan Lopez, South El Monte: Had a sack on final play to preserve win over Pioneer.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Colin Chen, Woodbridge: Blocked a field-goal attempt in defeat of Montebello.

• Aiden Wimberly, Beckman: Made a game-tying 35-yard field goal to send game into overtime in win over Brea Olinda.
