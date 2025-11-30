Advertisement
High school football: State playoff pairings

SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-AA

Los Alamitos (12-2) vs. San Diego Cathedral Catholic (10-2) at Long Beach City College, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2-AA

La Habra (11-3) at Bakersfield Christian (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3-AA

Ventura (11-2) at Arroyo Grande (9-4), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4-AA

Immanuel Reedley (13-0) at Barstow (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5-AA

El Cajon Christian (7-7) at Cerritos Valley Christian (11-3), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 6-AA

Valley View (9-5) at Valley Center (7-6), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 7-AA

San Fernando (5-8) vs. Woodbridge (6-8) at Irvine University, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-A

Oxnard Pacifica (14-0) at Granite Hills (10-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Rio Hondo Prep (14-0) vs. Santa Fe Christian (13-0) at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3-A

Delano Kennedy (11-3) at Carson (10-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4-A

Hillcrest (8-5) vs. Beckman (9-4) at Tustin, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Bishop Union (11-3) at South Gate (11-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

San Diego Morse (9-4) vs. Grace (11-3) at Moorpark College, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

Santee (10-4) at South El Monte (10-4), 6 p.m.

Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 12-13 at Saddleback College, Fullerton High and Buena Park High.

STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY, DEC. 13

At Saddleback College

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Margarita (10-3) vs. Concord De la Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.
