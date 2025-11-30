The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 2.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (4-0): Brandon McCoy is a dunk machine this season; 1
2. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0): Six-foot-eight Drew Anderson has improved offensive firepower; 2
3. REDONDO UNION (3-0): Showdown with Crespi coming on Saturday; 3
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0): Christian Collins is the player to watch; 4
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1): Texas commit Joe Sterling is delivering; 5
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-1): Knights still not at full strength; 6
7. CRESPI (4-0): Games against Village Christian, JSerra, Redondo Union; 7
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1): Huskies lose 60-56 in Tennessee; 8
9. JSERRA (5-1); Big game for Jaden Bailes vs. Oak Hills; 11
10. FAIRMONT PREP (5-1): Carlsbad hands Huskies their first defeat; 9
11. CREAN LUTHERAN (4-1): Good win over St. Bernard; 13
12. DAMIEN (6-1); Lost to St. Bernard 53-51; 10
13. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (0-2): Tough schedule continues with Redondo Union on Wednesday; 12
14. ETIWANDA (4-0): Eagles are soaring early; 18
15. ROLLING HILLS PREP (5-0): Nick Welch Jr. is performing well; 14
16. LA MIRADA (1-2): Face Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday at Redondo Union; 15
17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-1): Lost in overtime to La Mirada; 16
18. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); Impressive win over Orange Lutheran; NR
19. CHAMINADE (7-0); Brycen Butler wins tournament MVP honor; NR
20. ARCADIA (3-1): Fell to St. Francis; 20
21. PASADENA (3-1): League play begins with Arcadia on Dec. 10; 21
22. CROSSROADS (5-0): Showdown at Corona Centennial on Saturday; 22
23. LA HABRA (5-1): 71-47 win over Cerritos; 24
24. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1): Face Windward on Tuesday; 25
25. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (3-0); Freshman Will Conroy is impressive; NR