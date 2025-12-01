Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: A look at South Gate’s miracle Hail Mary pass with no time left

South Gate quarterback Michael Gonzalez.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

There was no time left on the clock. South Gate trailed by a point with the ball on the Marquez 39-yard line.

Quarterback Michael Gonzalez said there was only one play to call — the “everybody go deep play.”

Incredibly, it worked. He threw the ball up for his receivers to try to catch it in the end zone, and Nicholas Fonseca came down with the winning touchdown for a 63-58 victory over Marquez in the City Section Division I championship game Saturday at Southwest College.

South Gate is the same team that lost in the City Division II final last season in another wild ending in which the Rams took a safety with one second left, then botched an onside kick and lost on a 32-yard field goal by Chatsworth on the final play.

Advertisement

All week Gonzalez said the coaches were preaching the lesson learned from last season.

“Don’t stop no matter what until the scoreboard says zero and we have the plaque in our hands,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, a junior, finished with a career-high 450 yards passing and six touchdowns.

And the plaque in his hands.

“I had faith in my players,” he said.

It was a fun bus ride home with cars pulling alongside to honk their horns.

South Gate (11-3) will open the regional state playoffs with a home game Saturday at 6 p.m. against Bishop Union.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement