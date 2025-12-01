Prep basketball roundup: Freshman Will Conroy delivers winning three for Village Christian

Freshman Will Conroy of Village Christian scored 28 points and hit a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in a 78-77 win over Crespi.

It was a scene only found in a gym in Los Angeles. On the baseline at Village Christian on Monday night, two fathers who played in the NBA were standing next to each other cheering and coaching their sons. USC assistant coach Will Conroy, the father of Village Christian freshman Will Conroy Jr., and Matt Barnes, the father of Crespi twins Isaiah and Carter Barnes, kept trying to will their sons to victory.

In the end, it was Conroy, who just turned 15, making a three-pointer from the top of the key with 2.4 seconds left to break a tie and lift unbeaten Village Christian to a 78-77 victory over Crespi. Conroy finished with 28 points, including the last two baskets for Village Christian (4-0), showing poise and confidence in pressure situations.

“I work out all the time specifically for these moments in the game,” Conroy said. “It’s like a normal shot for me.”

Crespi (4-1) played without head coach Derek Fisher, who had a scheduling conflict with his duties as a TV commentator for NBA games. Former Moorpark and Chaminade coach Ryan Moore, a Crespi assistant, took over coaching. Isaiah Barnes had 27 points and Nickon Daei had 21 points for Crespi, which later this week will face JSerra and Redondo Union in a challenging three-game road stand.

Village Christian received help from Deion Lewis and 6-foot-11 Aaro Salo, who each had 15 points. The Crusaders have players this season from Brazil, Mexico and Finland. But the biggest addition of all is Conroy, a point guard with a big-time future.

Inglewood 95, Cypress 80: Jason Crowe Jr. continued his pursuit of the state’s all-time scoring record, finishing with 50 points for Inglewood.

Cleveland 81, Blair 65: Sergine Deme finished with 36 points for the Cavaliers.

Long Beach Millikan 59, Beverly Hills 55: Freshman Quali Giran had 25 points and JoJo Wicker 20 points for the Rams.

Mira Costa 69, Chadwick 24: Paxx Bell had 17 points for 6-1 Mira Costa.