Prep talk: Carson’s Xavier Allen delivers City titles in football and baseball

Carson linebacker Xavier Allen won a City title playing baseball last spring. He gets to hold the Open Division football trophy after winning on Saturday.

Xavier Allen will be soon walking around Carson High showing off the two City Section championship rings he earned helping the football and baseball teams win titles.

Last spring, he hit a walk-off home run in the City Division I semifinals, then saw Carson rally to win the Division I title over Banning at Dodger Stadium. On Saturday, he played linebacker for a Carson football team that defeated Crenshaw 36-0 in the Open Division final and allowed just nine points in three playoff wins.

“He’s a great kid,” football coach William Lowe said of Allen, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and leads the team with 91 tackles.

Allen is so focused on football that he doesn’t take time to work on his baseball hitting skills.

“I approached the baseball coach, ‘Do you want Xavier to come out and get some swings in?’” Lowe said.

The coach said yes but Allen is concentrating on football until Carson’s season ends. The Colts begin the state 3-A playoffs with a bowl game against Delano Kennedy on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Carson.

