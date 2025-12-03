Prep talk: Clippers, NBA teaming up to offer free outdoor basketball hoops to L.A. families

The Clippers and NBA will be awarding free outdoor hoops to Los Angeles residents over the next 75 days before the All-Star Game is played at Intuit Dome on Feb. 15.

Christmas is coming early to some lucky families in Los Angeles.

The Clippers and the NBA are teaming up to give Los Angeles families an opportunity to receive free NBA All-Star-branded outdoor hoops over the next 75 days in celebration of the NBA All-Star Game coming to Intuit Dome.

Beginning Wednesday, Los Angeles residents can submit their personal stories at clippers.com/hoops for a chance to receive one of the hoops that will be distributed each day in a 75-day countdown to the All-Star Game on Feb. 15.

Coaches, parents and players can share: Why do you want a hoop? What inspires you to play? How has basketball influenced your life, family or neighborhood? How could the game change your future?

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.