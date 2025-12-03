Top high school football state playoff games

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at two of the top CIF regional football games this week:

FRIDAY

Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral (10-2) vs. Los Alamitos (12-2) at Long Beach Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Los Alamitos’ band of brothers are having so much fun they don’t want their season to end. The Southern Section Division 2 champions have a terrific offensive line, versatile running backs and a quarterback, Colin Creason, who keeps proving he’s up for big games. Cathedral is the San Diego Open Division champion. Stopping the run is the challenge for Los Alamitos. Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is a national recruit with more than 1,000 yards rushing. The pick: Cathedral.

SATURDAY

Division 3-A: Delano Kennedy (11-3) at Carson (10-3), 6 p.m.

City Section Open Division champion Carson is a much different team than early in the season. With quarterback Chris Fields III and a defense that allowed nine points in three playoff games, the Colts are thinking state title. The defense will have to stop Cristian Hernandez, who has more than 1,200 yards rushing. The pick: Carson.